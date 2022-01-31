State reopens COVID-19 portal to order free rapid tests online

The Washington State Department of Health is reopening a statewide portal that allows people to order COVID-19 rapid tests online, then have them shipped to their homes.

For the second time in less than two weeks, Washington state residents can go to www.sayyescovidhometest.org to order up to five free tests. Recipients will get those tests delivered at no cost, but only while supplies last. When more supplies become available, the state will open the portal again.

On Friday, Jan. 21, the state opened the portal for the first time with 1.4 million tests available for order. Within eight hours, all tests had been claimed, and approximately 340,000 households received tests. The Department of Health anticipates another 120,000 households will be served with this batch. Tests are expected to arrive within a few days of the order being placed.

“Increasing access to rapid tests is an important part of slowing the spread of COVID-19, because when more people use home tests, they’re able to limit their contact with others when they test positive,” said Deputy Department of Health Secretary Lacy Fehrenbach. “Knowing your status is key – if you test positive, you should stay home from school or work.”

People can still get COVID-19 tests through any of the following options:

Order a free testing kit from the federal program at COVIDtests.gov.

Purchase an at-home test at local retailers and pharmacies.

If you have health insurance, most insurers will now directly cover or pay you back for up to eight at-⁠home tests per month, for each person on your plan.

Find a test at a testing location near you.

It is possible to report a positive test result from an at-home test through the state’s COVID-19 hotline. The state hotline, 1-800-525-0127 (then press #), is available Monday from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Tuesday through Sunday (and observed holidays) from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Language assistance is available.

DOH encourages all smartphone users to download or enable WA Notify, not just for exposure notifications, but also to plug in positive results. Those using WA Notify at the time they test positive for COVID-19 can record their positive test results directly into WA Notify on their devices.

If you have symptoms, you should assume you have COVID-19, even if you don’t have a test to confirm it, and stay home if you’re sick.

Tests can be ordered here: