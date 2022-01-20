Submissions sought for Best Book I Ever Read poster exhibit, Poet’s Perspective program

The City of Edmonds Arts Commission on Wednesday announced two arts opportunities for the spring: The annual Best Book I Ever Read Poster Exhibit for third-grade students and a new program, Poet’s Perspective, for youth and adult writers.

Poet’s Perspective: The commission seeks submissions for short poems to be displayed in temporary outdoor poetry installations at two city locations. The goal is to surprise and delight the public with thoughtful short pieces of poetry, creating a literary link that connects with a sense of place of our area. Poetry topics might reference, but are not restricted to, connections to environment, habitat, nature, sustainability, history, or other cultural aspects of our local community. Up to six original poems will be selected for installation. Poems will be displayed for a period of six months starting in April. Selected poems will also be displayed in an online gallery on the commission website. The program is open to all Puget Sound regional poets, both youth and adult. New and emerging writers are encouraged as well as established poets. Poetry in all languages is encouraged. Selected poems will be awarded a $100 honorarium. Go to the Poet’s Perspective web page for detailed information and application instruction: Entries are due Feb. 24.

The Best Book I Ever Read Poster Exhibit: Since 1997, the Edmonds Arts Commission and the Friends of the Edmonds Library promote literacy and visual art for third grade-age students through The Best Book I Ever Read Poster Exhibit program. The program is open to third-grade students who live in Edmonds or

attend a school within Edmonds’ city limits. Students are encouraged to create a poster inspired by a favorite book. Once the poster is completed, go online

to submit a picture of the poster. Every child who submits a picture of their poster is automatically entered into a raffle for a $10 gift certificate to Edmonds Bookshop. Twenty gift certificates will be raffled. Images of all posters submitted will be displayed for a period of one month on an online photo

gallery. Deadline to submit posters is March 31. Raffle winners will be contacted by April 8. For complete information, plus suggested reading list provided by Edmonds Library and tutorial videos how to create a poster inspired by a book, go to tinyurl.com/EdmondsBestBookPosters

For information about the Edmonds Arts Commission, go to www.edmondsartcommission.org.