Vote for your top Edmonds story in 2021

The year 2021 was a busy one in Edmonds. We’ve included a list of major stories for the year, and now it’s your turn to vote for your top pick. (Click on the headlines at right of each box to read the story.) We’ll feature the top 10 vote-getters in an upcoming story in My Edmonds News.

Firdale Market fire intentionally set; Edmonds PD seek identified suspect Civic leader, former Edmonds City Councilmember Dick Van Hollebeke dies Snohomish County drive-through vaccination clinics now open; shots going to highest-priority patients Jeannette Wood: Longtime state legislator was known for compassion, honesty Court imposes 24-month probation, fines and community service to man accused of defacing 'I Can't Breathe' artwork Mayor's Equity and Social Justice Task Force issues report on public safety, policing in Edmonds Bill Anderson: Edmonds wildlife enthusiast and photographer To address school overcrowding, former Woodway Elementary to house kindergarten students from Sherwood, Westgate Acting Chief Jim Lawless announces he is resigning to take Marysville job Council gets first look at Edmonds Citizens' Housing Commission recommendations 'Marsh Life' cedar carving honoring Coast Salish people installed outside Edmonds Historical Museum Local leaders, residents share experiences, denounce anti-Asian hate during Saturday rally, silent march Council approves hazard pay for Edmonds grocery workers Paull H. Shin: First Korean American elected to state Legislature advocated for education, trade, economic development George Floyd vigil in Edmonds attracts dozens seeking an end to police violence Edmonds turns out for Waterfront Center virtual opening event and panel discussion Edmonds School District capital levy passing in early returns Edmonds announces 'Uptown Evening Market' in Hwy 99 neighborhood this summer Residents pack city council chambers to speak their minds about housing, traffic safety and hate reporting Cass, Chen lead incumbent Distelhorst in primary election results Council unanimously confirms Bennett as new police chief Councilmember apologizes after being seen drinking wine during Tuesday meeting Pilot safe after small plane crashes in water near Edmonds' Marina Beach BNSF Railway confirms plans to double track Edmonds in 2023 Edmonds police investigating Plum Tree Plaza fire as arson Longtime Edmonds resident bequeaths her property to city for community garden Light rail edges closer to Snohomish County with opening of Northgate Station COVID-19 outbreak closes Madrona School until Nov. 1 Election 2021: Cass, Johnson, Tibbott leading in early city council returns Boo Han market shooter gets 45 1/2 years Cass concedes to Chen in Position 2 council race; Chen pledges to 'find common ground' on issues Edmonds City Council OKs neighborhood office along Hwy 99 Council votes to extend streateries through April, but with $4K one-time fee School board OKs leasing 2.2 acres to provide affordable housing for district students, families