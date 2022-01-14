Two buildings in Edmonds to benefit from state solar panel grants

The Washington State Department of Commerce has announced $3.5 million in grants to state and local government agencies to install solar panels at public buildings in communities statewide, including two in Edmonds. The 29 projects will provide over 2.2 megawatts of solar and will produce more than 3 million kilowatt hours annually — enough to power about 280 homes — the state said.
The City of Edmonds received a $119,645 grant to install a 100 kilowatt project on its public safety building, while the Edmonds Public Facilities District/Edmonds Center for the Arts was awarded $226,192 for a 100 kilowatt project.
“Supporting solar projects in public buildings is one of the many ways Washington state is leading by example as we work toward meeting our goal of 100% clean electricity by 2050,” said Commerce Director Lisa Brown. “These grants prioritized projects in rural and Tribal communities, to ensure all state residents benefit from a cleaner more efficient electric grid.”
This competitively scored grant process prioritized projects with lower costs and higher savings, as well as matching funds provided by applicants and new grantees. Brown noted that ensuring equitable distribution of available funds is a key priority of all Commerce programs. Another approximately $1 million for solar projects will be awarded through this program in 2022. The next application cycle is expected to open in the first quarter this year.
Solar grants are one of several funding opportunities under Commerce’s Energy Retrofits for Public Buildings program, which provides grants to towns, cities, Tribes and other state and local governments to make energy updates to community buildings and facilities.
This year’s awardees are:
- Birch Bay Water and Sewer District ($30,000) for the Wastewater Treatment Solar Panel Installation to install 30.3kW
- City of Bellevue ($101,250) for the Bellevue City Hall – Rooftop Solar Array to install 100kW
- City of Cheney ($189,258) for the City of Cheney Wastewater Treatment Plant Solar Array to install 99.9kW
- City of College Place, Washington ($175,000) for the City of College Place 2021 Solar to install 100kW
- City of Connell ($188,633) for the Connell Well #8 Solar Project to install 99.9kW
- City of Edmonds ($119,645) for the City of Edmonds – Public Safety Building Solar to install 100kW
- City of Mabton ($277,706) for the Mabton Solar Project to install 99.9kW
- City of Pateros ($125,013) for the City of Pateros Solar Project to install 43.5kW
- City of Woodinville ($73,450) for the Woodinville City Hall Rooftop Solar Array to install 76.4kW
- Eatonville School District ($165,292) for the Eatonville HS Solar PV to install 66kW
- Edmonds Public Facilities District/ Edmonds Center for the Arts ($226,192) for the EC4ARTS Solar PV to install 100kW
- Franklin Pierce School District ($110,000) for the Harvard Elementary Solar PV to install 100kW
- Highline Public Schools ($110,100) for the Highline High School Environmental Club Solar Project to install 99.9kW
- Island County Public Transportation Benefit Area ($133,795) for the Whidbey Main Base Solar Panel Project to install 100kW
- Jefferson County Public Utility District 1 ($100,000) for the Operations Center Solar Installation to install 100kW
- King County Housing Authority ($120,239) for the Nia Apartments Solar Installation to install 86.4kW
- Kitsap Transit ($90,949) for the Charleston Base Solar Project to install 66.6kW
- Manchester Water District ($39,748) for the Manchester Water District Workshop Solar Array to install 36.5kW
- Nooksack Indian Tribe ($84,061) for the Solar for Nooksack Tribe – IT/PPE Warehouse to install 38.5kW
- North Seattle College ($117,961) for the North Seattle College – OCEE Building Solar to install 96kW
- Oak Harbor Public Schools ($36,369) for the Oak Harbor Public Schools – NWMS Solar to install 33.3kW
- Oak Harbor Public Schools ($82,100) for the OHPS Administration Building Solar Array to install 84.2kW
- Prescott School District ($251,990) for the Prescott School District Solar Array to install 99.9kW
- Public Utility District No. 1 of Thurston County ($29,995)for the Thurston PUD – Administration Building Solar Array to install 37.6kW
- Public Utility District No. 1 of Thurston County ($32,755)for the Thurston PUD – Operations Center Solar Array to install 30kW
- Samish Indian Nation ($21,445) for the Samish Indian Nation Cannery Building to install 33.4kW
- Sauk-Suiattle Indian Tribe ($182,912) for the Solar for Sah-ku-me-hu to install 90.7kW
- Seattle Central College ($130,047) for the Seattle Central College – Broadway Edison Solar to install 96kW
- South Seattle College ($119,905) for the South Seattle College – Cascade Hall Solar to install 86kW
