Two buildings in Edmonds to benefit from state solar panel grants

The Washington State Department of Commerce has announced $3.5 million in grants to state and local government agencies to install solar panels at public buildings in communities statewide, including two in Edmonds. The 29 projects will provide over 2.2 megawatts of solar and will produce more than 3 million kilowatt hours annually — enough to power about 280 homes — the state said.

The City of Edmonds received a $119,645 grant to install a 100 kilowatt project on its public safety building, while the Edmonds Public Facilities District/Edmonds Center for the Arts was awarded $226,192 for a 100 kilowatt project.

“Supporting solar projects in public buildings is one of the many ways Washington state is leading by example as we work toward meeting our goal of 100% clean electricity by 2050,” said Commerce Director Lisa Brown. “These grants prioritized projects in rural and Tribal communities, to ensure all state residents benefit from a cleaner more efficient electric grid.”

This competitively scored grant process prioritized projects with lower costs and higher savings, as well as matching funds provided by applicants and new grantees. Brown noted that ensuring equitable distribution of available funds is a key priority of all Commerce programs. Another approximately $1 million for solar projects will be awarded through this program in 2022. The next application cycle is expected to open in the first quarter this year.

Solar grants are one of several funding opportunities under Commerce’s Energy Retrofits for Public Buildings program, which provides grants to towns, cities, Tribes and other state and local governments to make energy updates to community buildings and facilities.

This year’s awardees are: