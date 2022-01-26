Verdant Health Commission appoints Dr. Jim Distelhorst as board president  

The Verdant Health Commission Board of Commissioners had elected Dr. Jim Distelhorst as Public Hospital District 2’s president.

As a retired family physician. Distelhorst brings an extensive background in health care delivery and community service. In addition to practicing medicine, his professional experience includes teaching residents as a director of two-family medicine residencies, and working as a medical administrator at Valley Medical Center in Renton, which is Public Hospital District No. 1, King County. In addition, Distelhorst has researched, written, and edited evidence-based clinical care guidelines.

Distelhorst lives in Edmonds. After retiring in 2017, he volunteered on the City of Edmonds’ Disability Board and served for two years on the Edmonds Senior Center Board of Directors.

Distelhorst was elected by the voters to serve on Public Hospital District 2’s Board of Commissioners in November 2018. In November of 2021, he was reelected to serve another six-year term.