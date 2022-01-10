Volunteer opportunities available at Edmonds Historical Museum

Looking for a way to give back to your community? The Edmonds Historical Museum, located in the 1910 Carnegie Library building in downtown Edmonds, is seeking volunteers for 2022 — both at the museum and during the museum’s annual summer market.

The museum buiding has two levels. The upper level provides display space for rotating exhibits throughout the year and a gift shop. The lower level consists of permanent displays detailing the history of Edmonds and interpreting the many changes that have taken place, from the age of exploration and discovery, through the founding and growth of the city, and up to the 1950s when the last mill closed.

Available volunteer positions include:

Museum Ambassador

Greet visitors as they enter the museum, help them in the gift shop and research library, assist with photo reprint orders, and help the museum staff with administrative tasks when needed.

This position requires a working knowledge of the exhibits, events, and resources provided by the Museum.

One ambassador is stationed on the lower level and another on the upper level.

Museum hours are 1-4 p.m., Thursday through Sunday. During Museum Summer Market, Saturday open hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Volunteers for the Museum Summer Market

The market is located on Bell Street and 5th Avenue and open 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturdays, May-October. Fresh produce, flowers, plants, processed foods, and personally created crafts and original art are sold there. The event is run by volunteers, with the market manager as the only paid staff.

Market volunteers must be:

Able to walk in changing elevations and ground surface and see, hear, and communicate with vendors and volunteers clearly and concisely

Able to follow directives

Able to work within a team setting

Comfortable with public speaking

Reliable and punctual

Have an attitude of tolerance and acceptance of all vendors, volunteers and visitors

For set-up and take-down, be able to lift, bend and carry

Role of market crew:

Report to market chair and/or market manager

Provide set-up and take-down of market barriers, tents and signage

Direct vendor traffic, parking and set-up

Answer visitor and vendor questions when volunteering in the Market information booth

Training is provided by the Market Chair – no previous experience needed!

Set-up and take-down includes but is not limited to the following:

Set-up and take-down signage, the information booth tent and tables, traffic cones, barriers and any miscellaneous market supplies

Lift up to 40 pounds

Able to work in a team setting

Set-up: 2-2.5 hours. Take-down: 2 hours (Times Are Approximate)

Traffic coordinator role includes but is not limited to:

Direct vendor vehicles to designated spots within the market area

Ensure public vehicles do not enter designated market area

Role of market staff:

Report to volunteer coordinator and/or market manager

Provide a welcoming and positive atmosphere to visitors and vendors during the Summer Market

Entrance/exit/boundary staff roles include but not limited to:

Greet and welcome visitors

Provide information and answer visitor questions

Keep informed about changes to the Market layout, procedures and policies

Skillfully interact with diverse groups of visitors

Information Booth roles include but not limited to:

Greet and welcome visitors

Skillfully interact with diverse groups of vendors, visitors and volunteers

The location for lost and found items

Assist with locating help for medical emergencies

Be informed about changes to the Market layout, procedures and policies

Maintain fiscal responsibility of inventory sold and monetary donations and

Recordkeeping for the board treasurer

Promote volunteer opportunities

Be willing to listen to complaints and respond with positive feedback

Morning and afternoon three hour shifts are available

Training provided by the Volunteer Coordinator – no experience needed!

Scarecrow Festival:

A celebration of family friendly, handmade scarecrows exhibited throughout Edmonds and South-Snohomish county during the month of October. Volunteers are needed to distribute posters, visit businesses to encourage participation and deliver signage to participants.

4th of July:

On July 3rd, help assemble the museum float, a small scale replica of the museum building, or provide your vehicle to pull the float. The following morning join “An Edmonds Kind of 4th” parade and enjoy the festivities.

Annual Heritage Days Fundraiser:

Details to be announced.

Those interested in volunteering can fill out an application online here.