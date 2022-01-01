Woodway Town Council set to swear in mayor, councilmembers Jan. 3

The Woodway Town Council is scheduled to swear in its newly elected mayor and councilmembers plus discuss other business during its Monday, Jan. 3 meeting.

Items on the agenda include:

The swearing in of Mayor Mike Quinn and Councilmembers Brian Bogen and Rajeev Thakur. Reappointment of Planning Commissioners Jan Ostlund, Teresa Pape and Laura Murphy. A discussion and possible resolution directing the Woodway Planning Commission to conduct a public hearing on an amendment to the Town Code addressing “short-term” rentals. Certification of a representative to the Snohomish Health District.



The council meeting will be held virtually via Microsoft Teams with the option of calling in via telephone. Click here to access the Teams meeting. To call into the meeting, dial 1 321-209-6411. If you’re asked to enter a meeting ID, it is: 854 855 047#.

The agenda and packet can be downloaded here.