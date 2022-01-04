Worker escapes serious injury after truck tips over at wastewater treatment plant

A contract worker at the City of Edmonds wastewater treatment plant escaped serious injury when the scissor-lift truck he was operating tipped and fell Tuesday morning.

South County Fire spokesperson Leslie Hynes said that crews were called to the treatment plant, located at 200 2nd Ave. S., just before 10 a.m. Tuesday

The worker was operating the Genie high-lift scissor truck and was 30 feet in the air when the truck tipped, falling to a concrete floor below, Hynes said. Firefighters were able to use a set of stairs to access the area where the patient fell, but couldn’t bring him back up the stairs because the area was blocked by scaffolding. Instead, crews were able to set up a basket-and-rope system to rescue the worker, Hynes added.

The man, who appeared to have non-life-threatening injuries, was hoisted up from the floor and transported to Harborview Medical Center for further evaluation, Hynes said.