WSDOT seeks input on statewide Human Services Transportation Plan

A group of transportation experts and providers, social services organizations, tribes and other stakeholders have worked together to over the past three years to update the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) Human Services Transportation Plan. The draft plan now is ready for public review and feedback.

According to a WSDOT announcement, people across the state rely daily on human services transportation as their only means of travel between jobs, school, medical appointments, the grocery story, and other destinations. The Human Services Transportation Plan identifies gaps and barriers that create mobility challenges for people with special transportation needs and develops strategies to address those issues. This statewide plan will guide local and regional plans as well as future human services transportation investments in communities.

The public is encouraged to visit WSDOT’s online open house, where you can learn more about the plan and provide feedback. The online open house is available in English, Spanish and Russian languages for about two months.

Additionally, WSDOT’s Public Transportation Division staff will host a virtual public meeting from 2-3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2, for attendees to ask questions of the team who created the plan. Anyone interested in attending this meeting on Zoom must register in advance.