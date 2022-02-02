2022 First Responder Calendar benefits community members during traumatic moments

Support 7, which assists first responders in caring for a victim’s physical, emotional and spiritual needs at times of significant incidents of trauma, has published its 2022 South Snohomish County First Responder Calendar.

The second annual calendar, which is being sold as a fundraiser for the organization, can be ordered online at www.support7.org at a cost of $25.

According to Support 7 Executive Director Shannon Sessions, the calendar include photos of all the local agencies Support 7 serves: firefighters and medics from South County Fire and Mukilteo; police officers and staff from Brier, Edmonds, Mill Creek, Mountlake Terrace, Mukilteo and Lynnwood; Lynnwood Jail custody officers, SNO911 dispatchers and Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office investigators. The calendar also includes crisis contacts, safety tips, important dates and local public safety programming.

Sessions also thanked two businesses for donating their services to produce the calendar: Printing Plus in Mountake Terrace​ provided the printing and the Design Paige LLC​ provided the graphic design.

All of the proceeds from calendar sales will go to the work of Support 7, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit.

You can order online at ​www.support7.org or email Shannon Sessions at info@support7.org​. Checks can be mailed to “Support 7” at PO Box 2604, Lynnwood, WA 98036.