25th annual Hot Java Cool Jazz concert March 18 to benefit local high school jazz programs.

The 25th Annual Hot Java Cool Jazz concert is set for Friday, March 18 at Seattle’s Paramount Theater, with all proceeds benefiting local high school jazz programs, including two in the Edmonds School District.

For more than 25 years, Starbucks has presented Hot Java Cool Jazz, an evening dedicated to highlighting the finest high-school jazz ensembles in the region. One hundred percent of ticket sales benefit the music programs of participating schools. This year, schools include Garfield High School, Edmonds-Woodway High School, Mountlake Terrace High School, Mount Si High School and Roosevelt High School. Since its inception in 1995, Hot Java Cool Jazz has raised more than $1 million for high school music programs.

The funds raised through Hot Java Cool Jazz help the bands cover competition, equipment, and travel costs. Total ticket sales are split among the five performing bands.

This event tends to sell out, so fans are encouraged to buy tickets in advance.

25th Annual Hot Java Cool Jazz

7 p.m., on Friday, March 18 (doors open at 6 p.m.)

The Paramount Theatre, 911 Pine Street, Seattle

Seating is general admission for all ages.

Tickets are available at stgpresents.org, 206-682-1414, or at the box office.

For more information about COVID-19 health and safety information at the performance, go to stgpresents.org.