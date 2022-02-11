AARP announces Community Challenge Grant to help communities become more liveable

The AARP Community Challenge provides small grants to fund quick-action projects that can help communities become more liveable for people of all ages.
This year, applications will be accepted for projects to improve public spaces, housing, transportation and civic engagement; support diversity, equity and inclusion; build engagement for programs under new federal laws; and pursue innovative ideas supporting people age 50 or older.
The average grant size is $11,5oo and the application deadline is March 22. Nonprofits and government agencies are eligible to apply.
