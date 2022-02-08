Afghan refugees find welcoming home in Snohomish County, thanks to multi-agency efforts

Afghan families and individuals looking for ways to escape the turmoil in their home country are finding new beginnings in Snohomish County, thanks to the coordinating efforts of the Everett-based Refugee and Immigrant Services Northwest (RISNW).

Started in 1977 to help newly-arrived refugees from Southeast Asia, RISNW was at first known as the Refugee Forum of Snohomish County. Seeing collaborative partnerships as critical to this effort, the organization established an early office at Everett Community College. Soon, Edmonds Community College (now Edmonds College) and the State Employment Security Department came onboard as long-term partners in the delivery of English as a Second Language (ESL) and employment services, and were later joined by various others including the DSHS Office of Refugee and Immigrant Assistance and WorkSourceWA. Today RISNW serves as nexus, helping connect new arrivals with the help and services they need; the recent upsurge in immigrants from Afghanistan is keeping the organization busy.

A Tuesday virtual coffee meeting sponsored by the Economic Alliance of Snohomish County and moderated by the Alliance’s Cassandra Perez brought together Alessandra Durham of the Snohomish County Executive’s Office, Van Kuno of RISNW, Aneelah Afzali of the American Muslim Empowerment Network, and Imam Azam Akram of the Missionary Ahmadiyya Muslim Community. Panelists talked about this work and highlighted the measures being taken to ensure that Snohomish County provides a welcoming and supportive place for Afghan arrivals.

“As an Afghan-American, seeing what has been happening in my home country has been heartbreaking,” began Aneelah Afzali, who transitioned from practicing law to spearheading the American Muslim Empowerment Network. “I still have family in Afghanistan and can personally attest to the pain Afghan refugees experience from family separation. Many arrivals remain traumatized by having to leave family behind in a hasty evacuation process, and while some are showing remarkable resilience, others remain deeply affected.”

Much of that settling in is a give-and-take process that is greatly facilitated by concerted efforts aimed at understanding and embracing cultural differences. Panelists pointed out that the upcoming celebration of Ramadan (April 2 through May 2) provides a prime opportunity for this as observant Muslims fast during daylight hours and take time to pause, focus and prioritize their spiritual connections.

“Ramadan is the most spiritual holy month for Muslims,” explained Afzali. “It is a time to come together, bond, banish negative thinking and fulfill our relationships with God. One of the many aspects to keep in mind is that since we are fasting during the day, any food – lunches, etc. – provided during the day will often be taken home and consumed later. Many Muslims will stay up most of the night, attend mosque, and have a pre-dawn meal before beginning the day’s fast. It’s important for employers, teachers and others to be sensitive to this by perhaps providing flexible work hours and testing schedules and building in opportunities for the regular prayer that is such a critical part of Ramadan.”

Other things to keep in mind when interacting with Afghans include a higher level of modesty — especially among women — than is typical of Americans.

“We need to respect this modesty,” advised Afzali. “For example, it’s probably best to not offer to shake hands with the opposite sex. If you’re not sure how to react, just put your hand over your heart. And also recognize that there is a huge diversity in the Afghan community in ethnicity, religion, and culture – some are surprised to encounter blond-haired, blue-eyed Afghans!”

According to RISNW’s Van Kuno (who arrived here as a refugee from Vietnam in 1977), more than 300 Afghan refugees have been welcomed in Snohomish County since Oct. 1, with an additional 150 expected within the next few weeks and more to come later. And this means resources are being spread thin.

Help from the community is key to serving these new arrivals. Items like new bedding, mattresses, diapers, kitchen items (pots, pans, plates, cups, utensils) are sorely needed. Countertop hot water heaters, teapots and rice cookers are in particular demand.

“Hot water heaters, thermos bottles and teapots are an important part of Afghan culture,” added Afzali. “A big samovar (available at most Persian markets) would be most welcome. Pots and pans should be on the large side to help feeding larger groups.”

For more information on how and where to donate, visit the RISNW website.

The presenters also highlighted the critical need for jobs, stressing that many refugees have professional backgrounds and credentials.

“If you are an employer looking for workers, please contact us,” stressed Kuno. “We have Afghans ready and willing to work at whatever jobs you have available.”

In conclusion, Perez stressed that helping Afghan refugees settle in is a team effort.

“We’re lucky to be here in Snohomish County,” she said, “where we serve our refugee arrivals with dignity, respect and an open heart.”

“We can create a model for others to follow if it is done right,” added Imam Azam Akram of the Missionary Ahmadiyya Muslim Community. “Snohomish County is one of the best places I’ve worked. I look forward to seeing the fruits of these efforts as our new residents help establish thriving communities and add value to Snohomish County.”

— By Larry Vogel