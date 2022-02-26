Author Jerry Burton to speak at March 8 meeting of Olympic Fly Fishers

The March meeting of the Olympic Fly Fishers of Edmonds will be Tuesday, March 8 from 6-9 p.m. at the Mountlake Terrace Community Senior Center. The featured speaker will be Jerry Burton, author of Complete Guide to Successful Chironomid Fishing.

The meeting is limited to members only and at this point in time, proof of vaccination and masks are required.

For more information on the club or to join, visit the website at olympicflyfishers.com.