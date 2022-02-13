City council to continue discussing 2022 budget amendments in special 4 PM meeting Feb. 15

With slow going in last week’s meeting to discuss proposed amendments to the already-approved 2022 City of Edmonds budget, the Edmonds City Council has scheduled a special virtual meeting at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15 to continue the process.

The council will meet at 4 p.m. in an effort to work its way through the nearly three dozen amendments, mostly proposed by councilmembers who have said they don’t believe the 2022 budget was thoroughly vetted prior to its passage in November 2021. The budget amendments are also on the agenda for the 7 p.m. business meeting later that night, presumably to continue the discussion if need be.

The 4 p.m. meeting (agenda here) will be followed by a 5:45 p.m. exexcutive session — closed to the public — to discuss pending or potential litigation. Then, there will be a regular 7 p.m. business meeting, which includes the following agenda items:

– A proposed amendment to the city’s electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure code.

– A presentation regarding a Washington Department of Commerce Energy Retrofit Grant the city received to install a solar plant on the Public Safety Building’s west roof.

– Discussion of a proposed ordinance by Edmonds police to adopt an extreme risk protection order statute into city code.

– An update on what steps need to be taken and what requirements need to be in place for the council to return to hybrid Zoom/in-person meetings.

The meeting will be held virtually using the Zoom meeting platform. To join, comment, view or listen to the meeting, paste the following into a web browser using a computer or smart phone: https://zoom.us/j/95798484261

Or join by phone: US: +1 253 215 8782 Webinar ID: 957 9848 4261

Those who want to provide audience comments using a computer or smart phone are instructed to raise a virtual hand to be recognized. Persons wishing to provide audience comments by dial-up phone are instructed to press *9 to raise a hand. When prompted, press *6 to unmute.

In addition to Zoom, regular council meetings beginning at 7 p.m. are streamed live on the Council Meeting webpage, Comcast channel 21 and Ziply channel 39.