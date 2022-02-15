City of Edmonds launches revised business booster portal

The City of Edmonds and the Edmonds Citizen’s Economic Development Commission have launched a new version of the Edmonds Business Booster website.

According to a city press release issued Monday, the Edmonds Business Booster website directs people to 14 different nonprofit resources that provide entrepreneurs, start-ups, and existing businesses with different content-based training, coaching and mentoring, with the goal of taking their ideas to the next level.

“This improved version of the Edmonds Business Booster site will help people find the resources they need to start, grow or transform their small business,” said Kevin Harris, vice chair of the Edmonds Economic Development Commission. “The pandemic has encouraged many entrepreneurs to create a new business or nonprofit idea. Many current owners are re-examining their existing business models and searching for ways to improve their marketing and branding, learning to use analytics, obtaining low interest financing, improving employee retention and many other needs.”

Nearly all the trainings, webinars, coaching and mentoring provided by the 14 content providers is free of charge. These nonprofit resources include more than 100 different online and in-person trainings, including: how to create a business plan, finding low-cost financing, building a brand or new market, understanding business principles, using data and tech, finding office space in Edmonds, and many others.

Visit the revised Business Booster website at edmondsbizbooster.com.