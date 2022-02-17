Civic Park public art project presentation set for Feb. 24

The City of Edmonds Arts Commission is holding a meeting on Zoom at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24 for community members to hear a presentation by Clark Wiegman, the selected artist for Civic Park public art project.

Wiegman was selected through a competitive process and is now under contract to create a design for the shelter area at the new park’s entry off 6th Avenue North. During the meeting, he will share his proposed concept.

According to an arts commission press release, Wiegman identified the shade structure and the wall of the restrooms as the best location for artwork, as it provides the highest visual impact for both three- and two-dimensional designs. The artist is using the shade structure as an armature for a suspended three-dimensional sculpture and the restroom wall as a canvas for a graphically designed two-dimensional artwork. He is exploring the use of lighted forms, vibrant color and organic patterns to harmonize the art elements into a bold, cohesive statement, which the artist currently refers to as “Cascadia, Seawall and Lifeboat”.

Wiegman’s concept draws on documented regional history, current maps and environmental issues, along with conversations with residents and business owners, meetings with stakeholder groups and numerous walks through Edmonds’ downtown, cultural district, waterfront and parks.

In presenting his concept, Wiegman invites comments from the community. Comments and questions are welcome through the Zoom chat function during the meeting following his presentation, or questions in advance and after the meeting can be emailed to eac@edmondswa.gov .

Wiegman will be developing his final concept design to present to the Edmonds Arts Commission in March, followed by a presentation to Edmonds City Council for approval later this spring.

The link for this Zoom webinar is here.

More information about the Civic Park public art project can be found at tinyurl.com/new-ED-PA. Complete information about Civic Park is at this link.