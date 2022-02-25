Community has a chance to view proposed concept for Civic Park public art

The City of Edmonds Arts Commission invited community members to join them on Zoom Thursday to view artist Clark Wiegman’s proposed concept for the Civic Park Public Art Project.

Wiegman was selected through a competitive process and is now under contract to create a design for the shelter area at the entry to the new park being developed at the former Civic Field off 6th Avenue North.

The areas identified for the public art are the shade structure and the wall of the restrooms. The shade structure would be used as an armature for a suspended three-dimensional sculpture and the restroom wall as a canvas for a graphically designed two-dimensional artwork.

City of Edmonds Arts and Cultural Manager Frances Chapin shared that there have been three parts to this process. Phase 1 was the call for artists and the selection process, which was completed last fall when Wiegman was selected. Phase 2 was presenting Wiegman to the Edmonds City Council with a public hearing. At that point, the design phase was initiated. Thursday night’s community meeting was held at the end of phase 2. The third phase will be another public hearing before the city council, and after that a contract will be put in place for the final design, details, fabrication and installation.

Wiegman presented a PowerPoint showing the current state of the project and the process he is using to solicit community feedback. The artist has done work throughout North America and has exhibited internationally with similar projects.

The overall concept is Cascadia — a conceptual design for public artwork at the new Edmonds Civic Park. The current designs have identified the shade pavilion as the location for the art installation. This is near the park plaza, which can be seen with the red star:

The shade structure and the restroom wall will accommodate a hanging element at the top (protected by the shade structure) and an open wall for design.

The color palette and artwork will be designed to coordinate with the plaza’s seasonal plantings, with an emphasis on warm colors.

Wiegman said there has been community outreach throughout the planning and development phase, and this will continue as colors and final designs are chosen. The artist is working on ways to continue to get community feedback, whether from a website, survey, podcast or some other means.

The Cascadia concept brings together the biological and historical aspects of the area. Reflecting on environmental stewardship as the root inspiration for his approach to this project, Wiegman described it as “a love letter to the Salish Sea.” His desire for the project is to make it balance both iconic universality and uniqueness to this location.

The artwork has two main concepts: the Lifeboat and the Seawall. This is meant to create a feeling of belonging and connection to the larger bioregion. The Lifeboat is used as a universal symbol of caring for each other and the Seawall is presented as a luminous icon or wayfinder, Wiegman said.

Initial concepts for the lifeboat (this is not final):

Initial concepts and inspiration for the Seawall:

Together, these two concepts utilize the space and protect the art long term. Wiegman proposes that using vinyl for the artwork will allow it to sustain the elements (especially with the added benefit of being in the shade away from UV damage) and that it will be replaceable if something were to happen to the installation — an important consideration for public art. There will also be lighting and the possibility of sound.

The lighting will play a crucial role in ability to display artwork both day and night. There will both be direct lighting and the possibility for internal lighting.

The final design and color of the boat will be part of the community outreach that happens next. The renderings here are shown as examples. The idea is to create a graphic with community input that would have several layers to it. This example shows how one could incorporate birds and plants in a design:

The next step in this project is consideration by the Edmonds Arts Commission at its March 7 meeting. If recommended by the commission, it will go forward to the city council with a public hearing in mid-March or April. Public engagement is key to this project and all are invited to give input. You can contact the Edmonds Arts Commission directly via email and you can go here to learn more about the selected artist.

— By Rachel Gardner