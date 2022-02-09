Early returns show Edmonds School District levy passing with over 60 percent approval

Preliminary election results released Tuesday night show the Edmonds School District’s replacement programs and operations levy passing with 60.53% voter approval. The levy requires a simple majority to pass.

“Thank you to everyone who took the time to vote, and all those who volunteered to share the importance of this levy,” said District Superintendent Dr. Gustavo Balderas. “The passing of this levy allows our district to provide each and every student we serve with the best educational opportunities to set them up for success.”

The district said the levy aims to bridge the gap and cover costs for staff and programs at all schools that are not fully funded by state or federal dollars. Balderas said the levy is the second-largest revenue source for the district and makes up about 15% of the budgeted general fund. It would renew funding for four years, through 2026. The measure would renew the expiring levy of $1.49 per $1,000 of assessed property value that voters approved in 2018.

“We are committed to be fiscally prudent and we appreciate our community’s longstanding history of supporting our schools,” said Dr. Nancy Katims, school board president.

The next round of election results will be released at 5 p.m. Wednesday.