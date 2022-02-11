Edmonds Architectural Design Board seeks new members

The City of Edmonds is seeking applications for two vacancies on the Architectural Design Board. The current openings are for the architect and/or building designer and planner positions. The Architectural Design Board serves as an advisory board to the Edmonds mayor, city council, and planning board, and the city’s planning division, on proposed multiple-family and commercial developments including site, landscape, and building design. The board serves as the decision-making body on certain land use applications from a design standpoint.

These are volunteer positions and requires the appointed board members to attend one evening meeting a month, on the first Wednesday and an occasional meeting on the third Wednesday at 7 p.m. Board members serve a four-year term and are eligible for re-appointment to a second four-year term within a two-term limit. Meetings are currently held via Zoom but will be held in the Public Safety Complex when the city moves back to in-person meetings.

Interested parties can fill-out an application online here. You can also request an application by emailing planning@edmondswa.gov or calling 425-771-0220.

The city encourages women, people of color and other underrepresented groups to apply for service on this board.

Qualified candidates will be interviewed by the mayor, who will make the appointment with city council confirmation. The application deadline is Friday, Feb. 25, 2022 at 4:30 pm.