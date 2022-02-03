Edmonds Art Beat: Debuts of new music, novellas, performances — and art around town

New single by musician Jessica Pillay

Jessica Pillay has released the first single off her debut EP Can Anybody Hear Me? The full, five-song EP will be out in spring 2022 with monthly releases of singles. The first release, Feb. 1, is the song Shine On. written near the end of 2020 in response to the chaos and collective trauma that people were feeling. It was a reminder that it is never too late to find hope, inspiration, joy and light, even when the world feels dark and chaotic.

The song features L.A.-based singer/songwriter Quinn Archer and was produced by Derik Nelson, an independent singer/songwriter/producer from Olympia.

Pillay hopes that this song will become an anthem of encouragement and hope for people and a reminder to always shine on. The song is available on streaming/download sites and there is also a music video that was filmed in Shoreline by Edmonds-based musician and filmmaker Greg Kramer. The video features a dance performance by Stephanie Lam.

Edmonds Bookshop hosting an online event Feb. 10 with novelist Juhea Kim, in conversation with writer Stacy Flood

On Thursday, Feb. 10, from 6-7 p.m. Edmonds Bookshop will be hosting novelist Juhea Kim in conversation with Seattle-based writer Stacy Flood.

Juhea Kim’s recently published historical novel Beasts of a Little Land was a December 2021 Indie Bestseller and has met with widespread acclaim.

Juhea will be joined by Stacy Flood, who recently published a debut novella The Salt Fields. Stacy is a Seattle-based writer and his book has also been met with great praise. Access the event on the Edmonds Bookshop Facebook page.

Cascade Symphony Orchestra presents Children’s Concert — virtually

This Saturday, Feb. 5, the Cascade Symphony Orchestra will present its annual Children’s Concert at 3 p.m. Cascade Symphony decided to make the event virtual for the safety of children, parents and the general public. The Children’s Concert is suitable for kids of all ages but is created especially for youth ages 5 to 12. The event’s theme is Carnival of the Animals.

The concert will feature the winner of the Cascade Symphony’s 2020-21 Rising Star competition, 16-year-old cellist William Miguel Johnson of Issaquah. The young virtuoso will perform Austrian composer Joseph Haydn’s Cello Concerto in C Major.

You can join the event, beginning at 3 p.m., by visiting the CSO’s website or the orchestra’s YouTube channel. The concert will remain available for on-demand public viewing via these same links after the concert.

EMN’s hip-hop orchestra experience at ECA Feb. 10

The Oakland-based Hip-Hop orchestra ensemble Mik Nawooj will bring works from their Hip-Hop Orchestra Experience to the Edmonds Center for the Arts on Feb. 10, prior to their world premiere at Edinburgh Fringe Festival in August 2022.

The show features scores by composer/pianist JooWan Kim and rhymes by MC Sandman, backed by a chamber orchestra.

Tickets are available here for the 7:30 p.m. show.

On the Fence mural celebrates Edmonds Lunar New Year event

A new On the Fence temporary public artwork on the Frances Anderson Center playfield fence on Main Street is the creation of Edmonds Diversity Commission student representative and Edmonds-Woodway senior Caitlin Chung to celebrate the Lunar New Year. Created as part of Edmonds’ Lunar New Year celebration, the mural will be on display through the middle of March. For more information, click here.

— By Rachel Gardner

Rachel Gardner has a heartfelt appreciation for art in all forms and believes everyone is an artist, some just don’t know it yet. A dedicated and involved Edmonds resident, she can often be spotted onstage cracking jokes between sets or in the audience enjoying local live performances. She enjoys being playful with her art and finding unique ways of expression, like forming a boho-grunge-folk ukulele trio with local Edmonds moms.