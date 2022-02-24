Edmonds Art Beat: Director premiering her film in Edmonds and Cascade Symphony’s featured soloists

The Woman – A mystery drama film debuting in Edmonds

Rose Kreider, director/producer/writer of the feature film The Woman, is excited to premier her directorial debut at the Edmonds Theater. Rose had the opportunity to experience Edmonds’ supportive art community when she was part of a premier for a movie she acted in (Signed in Blood – Oct. 24, 2021) and wanted to have her directorial debut at the same theater. The March 13 premiere has limited seats available but there are still some spots available by donation. To be a part of this exciting experience in person, email for ticket information.

Filmed locally, The Woman is a mystery drama based in Seattle about a struggling art student named Noah. Noah attends University of Washington and was kidnapped when he was 8 months old, which he discovers during an encounter with his adopted mother. He must make the hard decision on whether he wants to continue with what he knows — like his family, name and birthday — or does he want to pursued finding out who he really is. Through trial and error, Noah must decide if this is something he needs to feel fulfilled in life. It’s Noah’s choice in the end.

Filming wrapped up in January and the movie will be released March 13 with the premiere in Edmonds and streaming available on Amazon Prime and YouTube. The trailer can be seen here and on the release date, more information will be found on the website.

Pianists Nicole Wang, August Baik to perform with Cascade Symphony for Return to Life Concert

The next Cascade Symphony Orchestra concert, Return to Life on Monday, March 7 will have two young and highly accomplished pianists performing solos. The concert is at the Edmonds Center for the Arts. A pre-concert lecture starts at 6:30 p.m. by KING-FM radio personality Dave Beck and then the concert beings at 7:30 p.m.

August Baik, 14, will perform the second and third movements of French composer Camille Saint-Saëns’ Piano Concerto No. 2 in G Minor. August is a ninth grader at Washington Virtual Academy and performed at the MusicFest Perugia in Italy in 2019 with the Virtuosi Bruneses Orchestra. He earned a gold medal at the 2020 Chopin Foundation Northwest Council Competition, as well as at the Bach Festival in 2014, 2015 and 2017.

Nicole Wang, 17, will perform the first movement of Russian composer Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s Piano Concerto No. 1 in B Flat Minor. Nicole is a junior at Skyline High School in Sammamish and has won top prizes in many Seattle area musical events, including the Northwest Chopin Competition, Performing Arts Festival of the Eastside, and the Eastside Music Teachers Association Scholarship Competition. Not only a pianist, Nicole also plays the cello, performing with the Evergreen Philharmonic.

Tickets for this concert are available here. $27 for adults, $22 for seniors (60-plus); $15 for students with an ID; and $10 for youth (12 and younger). Please make sure to check COVID regulations before attending.

— By Rachel Gardner

Rachel Gardner has a heartfelt appreciation for art in all forms and believes everyone is an artist, some just don’t know it yet. A dedicated and involved Edmonds resident, she can often be spotted onstage cracking jokes between sets or in the audience enjoying local live performances. She enjoys being playful with her art and finding unique ways of expression, like forming a boho-grunge-folk ukulele trio with local Edmonds moms.