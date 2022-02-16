Edmonds business owner Janelle Cass announces her run for State Senate in 21st Legislative District

Edmonds business owner and 2021 Edmonds City Council candidate Janelle Cass announced Wednesday she is challenging incumbent State Sen. Marko Liias in the 21st Legislative District race that will be on the ballot later this year.

Cass is running as a Republican against Liias, a Democrat who has represented the 21st District in the Washington State Senate since 2014. Liias previously served as a member of the Washington House of Representatives from 2008 to 2014.

The 21st District includes portions of Edmonds,Lynnwood, Everett and Mukilteo.

A U.S. Air Force veteran who narrowly lost to Will Chen in a race for Edmonds City Council last year, Cass owns Ohana Hyperbarics in downtown Edmonds. She also serves on the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and on the Edmonds Tree Board.

Cass graduated from the U.S. Air Force Academy with a degree in civil/environmental engineering. After her Air Force service, she worked for 12 years in the Federal Aviation Administration managing environmental protection projects. These included minimizing the impacts of airplane noise and reducing hundreds of thousands of tons of emissions.

“People are upset by the bad legislation coming out of Olympia, which is putting undue burden on families and individuals,” Cass said in announcing her candidacy. “Anti-police and soft-on-crime laws coming from the majority party contribute directly to escalating crime and more drug addicts in our state.”

Stating that “high taxes are negatively impacting all of us,’ Cass noted that Liias was a supporter of the Sound Transit 3 project, “which has cost taxpayers billions of dollars, resulting in higher property taxes, car tabs and sales taxes. Now countless millions in excess spending is being proposed by the sitting senator for transit projects, including electric ferries. These types of ‘feel-good’ bills are cumbersome on residents and are ignoring real problems in our communities, rather than truly addressing improvement in things that matter in our everyday lives,” Cass said.

In her announcement, Cass described herself as “a strong advocate for resolving addiction and homelessness in our county, keeping single-family residential zoning laws at the local level to maintain residents’ ability to determine the needs of their own neighborhoods, and for returning our educational system’s focus back on academic success.”

She also said she believes her experience “will help bridge the divide between both sides of the aisle in Olympia to provide positive results for the people in the 21st Legislative District.”

For more information, visit www.JanelleCass.com.