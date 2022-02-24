Edmonds City Council schedules daylong retreat Feb. 25

A workshop on positive communication, a presentation on representing unheard voices and a council conversation “on an array of topics” will be included in the Edmonds City Council’s daylong virtual retreat this Friday, Feb. 25.
The retreat begins at 9 a.m. and there will be time for audience comments starting at 9:30 a.m.
The council is also scheduled to have a discussion with members of Snohomish County leadership at noon.
The agenda is as follows:
-Call to Order (9 a.m.)
-Audience Comments (9:30 a.m.)
-Council conversation to determine direction and support on an array of topics (10 a.m.)
-Break (11:30 pm)
– Lunch/discussion wtih County Leadership (noon)
– Positive Communication workshop with Debra Rich Gettleman (1-2:30 p.m.)
– Presentations (3 p.m.)
Open Public Meetings Act (OPMA) training (3-4:15 p.m.)
Representation of the Unheard Voices video from Ileana Ponce Gonzales, MD, Community Health Worker Coalition for Migrants and Refugees (4:15-5 p.m.)
– Adjournment (5 p.m.)
To join, comment, view, or listen to the retreat via Zoom, paste the following into a web browser using a computer or smart phone:
https://zoom.us/j/95798484261
Or join by phone: US: +1 253 215 8782 Webinar ID: 957 9848 4261
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.
Notify me of followup comments via email. You can also subscribe without commenting.