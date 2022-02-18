Edmonds Historical Museum opens new exhibit, ‘Please Be Seated’

The Edmonds Historical Museum is presenting a new exhibit, “Please Be Seated: The Function & Fashion of Sitting Furniture.”

Displaying chairs and other furniture from the museum’s collection, the exhibit explores how chairs and other sitting furniture tell us about culture, trends in design, and society as a whole.

More information can be found at historicedmonds.org, or email historicedmonds.org. For open hours, follow the museum on Facebook or sign up for the Museums eNews at historicedmonds.org.