Edmonds’ Hwy 99 Revitalization Project included in State Senate’s transportation package

The Washington State Senate Tuesday approved revenue sources for Move Ahead Washington; the 16-year transportation investment package sponsored by Transportation Committee Chair Sen. Marko Liias of the 21st District, which represents portions of Edmonds. Senate Bill 5974 passed the chamber on a 29-20 vote Tuesday evening.

Move Ahead Washington includes $16.8 billion in investments for projects across the state, including funding for public transportation, bicycle and pedestrian safety, road preservation and maintenance, and climate mitigation. Included among the local projects is $22.5 million, over 16 years, for Edmonds’ Highway 99 Revitalization Project. “We are on the verge of a new day in Washington – one that puts people, our environment, and working families at the center of every policy decision we make,” Liias said in a press release issued Tuesday. “We have shown that we can make needed investments in every corner of our state without raising gas taxes on families who continue to struggle from the effects of the pandemic.”

Funding for the package comes from a variety of sources, including a one-time transfer from the state operating budget and an export fuel tax that puts a price on the cost of carbon without impacting everyday Washingtonians. Additional funding is available from the passage of the Climate Commitment Act in 2021 and the passage of the Federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

The legislation includes significant funding to address the negative environmental, health, and economic impacts of past transportation policies, and to make all public transportation free for riders 18 and under. It also incorporates feedback from two years of community engagement to meet our current needs. “With this package, we make investments to ensure those who are 18 and under will ride free on all public transit, build a high-speed rail corridor to further connect our state with our neighbors to the North and South, and move Washington ahead towards a transportation system ready for our future,” said Liias. “These investments will help everyone across Washington get where they need to go.”