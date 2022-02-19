Edmonds nonprofit receives top transparency award

The SE Asia Foundation, an Edmonds nonprofit organization, has received the 2022 Platinum Seal of Transparency from Guidestar – Candid.
It’s the highest possible award from that organization, which is a recognized source of ratings for nonprofits.
The SE Asia Foundation’s mission is “Eliminating poverty by educating and providing for the welfare of girls and women in Southeast Asia.”
More information is available at www.seafund.org
