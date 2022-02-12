Edmonds Police Blotter: Feb. 1-7, 2022

Feb. 1

21100 block 76th Avenue West: Three unknown males robbed a convenience store at gunpoint and fled from the scene.

16100 block 75th Place West: A fence was discovered cut near the railroad tracks.

23800 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for a warrant.

9700 block 231st Place SouthwestAn adult woman assaulted her mother. Charges were referred to the prosecutor.

21000 block 83rd Avenue West: A resident discovered a vehicle was rummaged through.

23900 block Highway 99: A woman reported she was receiving continuous and harassing phone messages.

21900 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for shoplifting. Multiple credit cards not belonging to him were found in his possession.

8400 block 196th Street Southwest: Police received a report of a road rage incident involving a driver pointing a gun at another driver. After speaking with both parties, police determined there was no probable cause to arrest anyone.

400 block Main Street: A juvenile female reported a sexual assault that occurred years ago.

22100 block 96th Avenue West: A man was arrested for violating a court order.

8500 block 242nd Street Southwest: A woman reported that a respondent of a protection order came to her front door. The reporting party caught the respondent on security cameras grabbing items from the porch. Police arrested the suspect for violaing the protection order.

Feb. 2

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A man was removed from a restaurant after he refused to leave.

21600 block Highway 99: A collision was caused by a vehicle that eluded officers during a traffic stop. The suspect was arrested and booked into jail.

9500 block 233rd Street Southwest: Two men were caught by citizens prowling vehicles. One of them displayed a firearm.

21500 block 72nd Avenue West: A catalytic converter was stolen.

21900 block Highway 99: A firearm and phone were stolen from an unsecure trunk of a vehicle in a parking lot.

400 block Daley Street: A woman reported receiving rude comments from a former student.

18400 block 72nd Avenue West: Officers were called to a home for a domestic dispute. A woman involved was arrested for a warrant.

7700 block 192nd Place Southwest: A resident observed a male suspect in the backyard, who fled by climbing a fence.

18800 block 83rd Avenue West: A resident returned home to find a back window on a door damaged.

9600 block Firdale Avenue: A business was robbed at gunpoint, with no injuries reported.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A man was arrested for trespassing at Swedish Edmonds hospital.

21100 block 76th Avenue West: Police responded to a report of an ex-partner on top of a moving vehicle. Police spoke with both parties and advised them to seperate for the night.

Feb. 3

8200 block 196th Street Southwest: A woman’s bicycle was stolen from her garage.

24300 block Highway 99: Police responded to a civil dispute over a vehicle.

8000 block Olympic View Drive: A window was broken and a purse taken from a vehicle.

18800 block 89th Avenue West: A man was arrested for domestic assault.

8600 block Bowdoin Way: A house was burglarized and jewelry stolen.

21300 block 80th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen from an apartment complex

24100 block Highway 99 : A man and woman stole from a department store.

22000 block Highway 99: A man was detained for a felony warrant, but released due to booking restrictions.

22300 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for narcotics and traffic violations.

23600 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for theft from a business.

22200 block Highway 99: A man on a bike causing a disturbance at a property was removed at management’s request.

7400 block 220th Street Southwest: Police traffic stop of vehicle displaying stolen license plates resulted in driver being cited for driving on a suspended license. Plates were determined to no longer be stolen.

Feb. 4

500 block Elm Way: A subject was arrested for domestic assault.

7900 block 236th Street Southwest: A child reported a physical altercation between parents and teacher.

7200 block 212th Street Southwest: A man stole from a marijuana store.

23000 block Edmonds Way: A resident discovered a vehicle window was shattered.

20800 block 74th Avenue West: A vehicle prowl was reported.

21100 block 72nd Avenue West: A man was arrested for DUI.

1100 block Vista Place: A resident discovered checks from an account were duplicated and cashed.

8500 block 242nd Street Southwest: A subject violated a court order and refused to talk to police. Charges were referred to prosecutor’s office.

9800 block Edmonds Way: Subjects shoplifted beauty products from a business.

23600 block Highway 99: A man shoplifted from a department store. The suspect left on foot and was not located.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A hospital security guard was assaulted.

100 block West Dayton Street: A subject was removed from a business.

7200 block 224th Street Southwest: Parents were involved in a verbal argument with their child.

Feb. 5

23600 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for trespassing.

8300 block 212th Street Southwest: Property found on a sidewalk was returned to the owner.

800 block Cedar Street: Police responded to a vehicle prowl/ID theft complaint.

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A customer removed from a business assaulted an employee.

23300 block Edmonds Way: An attempted vehicle theft was reported.

8700 block 216th Street Southwest: A man was reported missing from a recovery facility.

8100 block 238th Street Southwest: Theft of work tools occurred overnight.

200 block 5th Avenue North: A therapist reported disclosure of sexual assault by a patient.

24200 block Firdale Avenue: A vehicle and dump trailer were stolen from a residence

23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for trespassing after returning to a property he was previously removed from.

18700 block 81st Avenue West: A house was broken into and a safe was stolen.

Feb. 6

800 block 7th Avenue North: A collision investigation leads to a DUI arrest.

8300 block 212th Street Southwest: Windows were broken at a church.

8200 block Talbot Road: Suspicious circumstances were reported surrounding a possible court order violation.

23900 block 84th Avenue West: A closed business was discovered burglarized by janitorial staff.

22100 block Highway 99: A man was arrested after threatening workers and throwing a wrench through a store window.

19900 block Highway 99: Edmonds PD K9 assisted Lynnwood PD for a robbery with a weapon.

17200 block 17th Avenue West: Edmonds PD K9 assisted Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office with attempting to locate a residential burglary suspect. The suspect was not located.

13200 block Highway 99: Edmonds PD K9 assisted Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office with locating a domestic violence suspect. The suspect was located and arrested without incident.

Feb. 7

200 block 6th Avenue North: A Denmark passport was found.

7400 block 212th Street Southwest: A cell phone was reported stolen and the suspect later exported files from it.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A child was taken into protective custody. CPS declined, and the child was released to mother.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was cited and released after theft of goods from a clothing store

21300 block Pioneer Way: A mother gave birth unexpectedly to a child at home. An investigation was done to determine wellbeing of both mother and child.