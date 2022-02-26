Edmonds Police Blotter: Feb. 18-22, 2022

Feb. 18

22200 block Highway 99: A man reported he was robbed at gunpoint near a motel sign.

21400 block Highway 99 A suspicious male was removed by police after he made workers at a coffee stand uncomfortable.

7200 block 213th Street Southwest: A subject reportedly violated a court order by obtaining a dog.

7300 block 213th Place Southwest: A subject was arrested for a court order violation.

7200 block 179th Street Southwest: A neighbor was causing disturbing noises through the evening and early morning.

23900 block Highway 99: Charges were referred to the prosecutor for a domestic violence court order violation.

9000 block 192nd Street Southwest: A homeowner reported being alerted to a sliding glass door being opened while home. Police responded bit discovered no items were taken.

10100 block Edmonds Way: Police were called to a report of a verbal disturbance over loud music.

21900 block Highway 99: A shoplifter detained by store staff was removed from premises.

8000 block 190th Street Southwest: A suspicious vehicle was ocated in a park after hours. The vehicle was seen nearby at other crime scenes.

7900 block 218th Street Southwest: A woman said her boyfriend and the father of her children pushed her down the stairs and pointed a gun at her. The suspect fled the scene in his vehicle and has not been located.

Feb. 19

8400 block Bowdoin Way: A man attempted to break into a store using a rock.

22500 block Highway 99: A shoplifter was cited and released for taking two bottles of alcohol.

8700 block 238th Street Southwest: A catalytic converter was reported stolen from a vehicle.

8100 block 220th Street Southwest: Theft of a boat and trailer was reported.

23900 block 104th Avenue West: A juvenile female was arrested for felony assault.

23500 block 75th Avenue West: A woman was apparently experiencing a behavioral health crisis.

Feb. 20

23600 block Highway 99: A man stole a catalytic converter from a vehicle outside a grocery store.

23600 block Highway 99: A woman was detained for theft. The store decided they did not want to press charges and she was released.

100 block West Dayton Street: Multiple vehicle prowls were reported at a business.

23000 block Highway 99: Catalytic converters were stolen from three separate vehicles on a car lot.

24100 block Highway 99: A moving van was stolen from a moving company.

21000 block 74th Avenue West; A warrant subject drove a vehicle recklessly while leaving a parking lot.

21100 block 74th Avenue West: A patrol vehicle plate reader captured an unoccupied stolen vehicle. The registered owner was contacted and later retrieved their vehicle.

Feb. 21

23000 block Edmonds Way: A motorcycle was stolen.

9100 block 244th Street Southwest: A nail gun was found along the road.

500 3rd Avenue North: A vehicle’s catalytic converter was stolen.

200 block 5th Avenue North: A ladies watch and a Fitbit tracker were turned into police station as found property.

23600 block Highway 99: A man entered a store, stole an item and assaulted an employee.

23600 block Highway 99: An unknown suspect broke into a business, taking personal documents.

7600 block 230th Street Southwest: A couple argued about sleeping space.

8500 block 236th Street Southwest: A suspicious letter led to a fraud investigation.

216th Street Southwest/84th Avenue West: Tools were stolen from the back of victim’s vehicle.

7400 block 178th Place Southwest: ID theft via online purchases was reported.

23600 block Highway 99: Subjects stole property from a business. One fled in a vehicle and the other was arrested.

23600 block Highway 99: Officers responded to a robbery near a business.