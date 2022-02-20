Edmonds Police Blotter: Feb. 8-17, 2022

Feb. 8

23600 block Highway 99: Suspect stole beer and assaulted store staff before fleeing.

22100 block Highway 99: A man violating a no-contact order was arrested and booked into jail.

7600 block 230th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen overnight.

7700 block 202nd Place Southwest: A woman and man were involved in a domestic verbal argument.

18600 block 76th Avenue West: A man with possible mental health issues was reported missing.

7900 block 194th Place Southwest: A home window screen was damaged by an unknown person who left clothing and gloves in the yard.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A bag was reported stolen from a hospital.

23700 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for a warrant

900 block Olympic Avenue: A man was arrested for violating a no-contact order with his father.

7th Avenue North/Daley Street: Police received a third-party suspicious report of a male pulling a juvenile as they walked. Parties were not located.

400 block Admiral Way: A passerby reported a possible domestic incident at a park. Parties were contacted and it was determined to be a verbal argument.

9800 block Edmonds Way: A man called to request that an incident involving a custody exchange with his ex-wife be documented.

400 block Admiral Way: A man was arrested for domestic assault against spouse.

Feb. 9

8500 block 242nd Street Southwest: A repeat court order violation was captured on video. The suspect not located. Criminal charges referred.

Friar Tuck Lane/Nottingham Road: A vehicle reported as abandoned was determined to be stolen from another jurisdiction.

7600 block 230th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

7200 block 213th Place Southwest: Physical assault was reported between a dating couple. The male suspect was not located. Criminal charges referred.

8700 block 238th Street Southwest: A resident reported past damage to a mailbox and changes made to their mailing address by an unknown person.

24100 block 92nd Avenue West: A man reported that an old female acquaintance arrived unexpectedly at his house and was refusing to leave. The woman left after police were called.

21300 block 80th Avenue West: A parent called to advise police of behavioral concerns with a child.

24100 block 92nd Avenue West: A resident requested that an ex-partner who came to house be removed from the location.

23600 block Highway 99: A vehicle associated with a warrant suspect was located. and the suspect was found and arrested.

Feb. 10

8500 block 238th Street Southwest: An unreported stolen vehicle was found in a church parking lot.

100 block Railroad Avenue North: Remaining license plate taken for destruction after other is reported stolen.

21900 block Highway 99: A man was arrested after he stole from a store.

21000 block 74th Avenue West: A suspicious vehicle reported in a person’s reserved parking space determined to be stolen. The vehicle was recovered.

8200 block Talbot Road: Ongoing harassment by a neighbor reported.

9300 block 244th Street Southwest: A no-contact order was served.

8100 block 236th Street Southwest: A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle in an apartment parking lot sometime overnight.

23600 block Highway 99: A previously removed suspect returned to a business and stole beer. Criminal charges were referred.

8500 block 242nd Street Southwest: A man was arrested for violating a no-contact order.

700 block Caspers Street: A victim reported an assault but did not wish to assist with prosecution.

900 block Mountain Lane: A data breach victim reported notices that their personal information was found on the dark web.

23000 block 100th Avenue West: Police were called to investigate a hit-and-run. All parties were contacted but conflicting stories were presented.

19200 block 80th Avenue West: A residence was burglarized by uknonwn suspect(s), and numerous items were stolen.

19500 block 80th Avenue West: A man was arrested for domestic-related malicious mischief for damaging girlfriend’s residence door.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A nurse was assaulted by a hospital patient. Criminal charges referred.

Feb. 11

21600 block 76th Avenue West: Subject previously removed from the hospital given a courtesy transport to the transit center.

23100 block 76th Avenue West: A traffic stop results in a warrant arrest of driver.

9700 block Edmonds Way: Liquor was shoplifted from a store. A male suspect fled in a vehicle and wasn’t located.

20900 block 76th Avenue West: A juvenile who did not show up to school was listed as a runaway.

17600 block Talbot Road: A fraudulent check was passed on victim’s account.

1200 block Olympic Avenue: An unidentified male made a threatening statement toward children during recess at school.

24200 block 76th Avenue West: Victim caught a suspect prowling their vehicle. Suspect criminally cited and released.

Feb. 12

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A man was removed from the hospital after refusing to leave.

7600 block 220th Street Southwest: A traffic stop resulted in the arrest of female driver for first-degree driving while license suspended.

23600 block Highway 99: A nuisance complaint resulted in the arrest of a man for an outstanding warrant.

23600 block Highway 99: A theft suspect brandished a knife when contacted by officers and fled on foot into traffic. The suspect was taken into custody without injury.

21900 block Highway 99: A theft suspect detained by store security was arrested for felony organized retail theft based upon past incidents.

21900 block Highway 99: A suspect was cited and released after shoplifting at grocery store.

22200 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for a felony warrant during a traffic stop.

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A subject called police to turn in a counterfeit $100 bill they discovered in their possession.

10100 block Edmonds Way: A man on foot in a drive-thru refused to leave and spit on an employee.

20400 block 82nd Avenue West: A resident interrupted an attempted vehicle prowl. The suspect ran away and was not located.

7600 block 201st Street Southwest: A man called 911 reporting his wife was refusing him entry into their home. The woman ultimately opened the door and allowed entry.

Feb. 13

7900 block 236th Street Southwest: Police responded to a car alarm going off in a parking lot and found a vehicle with open door and interior lights on.

21000 block 72nd Avenue West: A man reported missing from an assisted living facility was located by police and transported back to location.

4500 block 224th Place Southwest: Edmonds PD assisted Mountlake Terrace PD on an assault call.

7900 block 236th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for trespassing and indecent exposure on a business property.

23600 block Highway 99: A suspect was arrested after a theft occurred.

22500 block Highway 99: A man stole alcohol from a store and fled in a vehicle.

21900 block Highway 99: A woman was cited and released after stealing from a grocery store.

21900 block Highway 99 : A shoplifter detained by store security was cited and released.

Feb. 14

21000 block Summit Lane: Report of a suspicious vehicle in front of a home results in arrest of a male driver for DUI.

23600 block Highway 99: Merchandise was stolen from a store. The suspect fled on foot and was not caught.

7900 block 194th Place Southwest: A resident turned in a bicycle they found on their property.

20400 block 88th Avenue West: An item was purchased from an online seller but an empty package was received.

23600 block Highway 99: Theft of merchandise from store occurred. Suspects left in a white truck with a camo camper.

9700 block Edmonds Way: A business reported that an unknown suspect stole a basket full of alcohol and fled in a gray, older-style pickup.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Edmonds PD K9 assisted Lynnwood PD with a search for a vehicle theft and assault suspect

Feb. 15

5700 block 188th Street Southwest: Edmonds PD K9 assisted Lynnwood police with arrest of a burglary suspect.

21800 block 76th Avenue West: Police responded to a report of a man who threw hot coffee at medical staff. Criminal charges referred.

7200 block 224th Street Southwest: Victim reported being defrauded by a suspect impersonating a salesman.

8200 block Talbot Road: A sidewalk obstruction complaint was forwarded to city code enforcement.

24100 block Highway 99: Police responded to a shoplifting complaint and located and arrested a suspect nearby. Referral services were offered in response to narcotics that were located.

23900 block Highway 99: Social services referral report was received involving an assault between juveniles in a dating relationship.

22600 block 76th Avenue West: A nuisance complaint regarding a male yelling at himself resulted in a warrant arrest.

23600 block Highway 99: A male shoplifter was taken into custody and booked into jail.

100 block 5th Avenue North: An unknown subject spray painted a bathroom wall with foul language.

21100 block 80th Avenue West: A woman was arrested for assaulting a family member.

Feb. 16

21600 block Highway 99: Multple sets of keys found in a parking lot were turned in for safekeeping.

9800 block 237th Place Southwest: Police responded to a verbal argument between a son and his mother over car keys.

8400 block 188th Street Southwest: A medical AED device was reported stolen from a school.

21100 block 81st Place West: A physical altercation was reported between an estranged married couple. Criminal charges were referred to prosecutor.

7800 block 218th Street Southwest: A juvenile was taken into protective custody after disclosing a sexual assault to school staff.

600 block Main Street: A large decorative scarecrow was reported stolen from property.

8200 block Talbot Road: An attempted residential burglary was reported.

23600 block Highway 99: An unidentified subject stole property from a business.

21900 block Highway 99: A juvenile theft suspect detained by store security was removed from the location at request of staff. The juvenile was released to a parent.

22700 block Highway 99: An exterior church window was discovered broken.

20900 block 70th Avenue West: A resident of a medical facility was reported as missing after failing to return from an outing.

400 block 7th Avenue North: Police responded to a landlord/tenant civil dispute. Assault was alleged but no probable cause was established.

23600 block Highway 99: A man stole items from a store.

23100 block 76th Avenue West: An apparent firework was thrown at a residence by an unknown person.

23700 block 102nd Place West: A subject’s personal information was stolen and used in an attempt to apply for a loan.

23600 block 78th Place West: Unknown suspect swapped packages delivered to a victim’s residence. New package contained dirty clothes and other miscellaneous items.

Feb. 17

600 block 3rd Avenue South: Play equipment in City Park was damaged with spray paint graffiti.

19000 block 92nd Avenue West: A found tablet computer was turned into police for safekeeping.

8300 block Sierra Drive: A homeowner returned home to find a window broken and home burglarized.

23600 block Highway 99: Vehicle license plates reported as stolen were seized for destruction.

19000 78th Place West: A residential burglary was reported. Suspect(s) gained entry by breaking a window.