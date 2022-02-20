Edmonds Police Blotter: Feb. 8-17, 2022

Feb. 8
23600 block Highway 99: Suspect stole beer and assaulted store staff before fleeing.
22100 block Highway 99: A man violating a no-contact order was arrested and booked into jail.
7600 block 230th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen overnight.
7700 block 202nd Place Southwest: A woman and man were involved in a domestic verbal argument.
18600 block 76th Avenue West: A man with possible mental health issues was reported missing.
7900 block 194th Place Southwest: A home window screen was damaged by an unknown person who left clothing and gloves in the yard.
21600 block 76th Avenue West: A bag was reported stolen from a hospital.
23700 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for a warrant
900 block Olympic Avenue: A man was arrested for violating a no-contact order with his father.
7th Avenue North/Daley Street: Police received a third-party suspicious report of a male pulling a juvenile as they walked. Parties were not located.
400 block Admiral Way: A passerby reported a possible domestic incident at a park. Parties were contacted and it was determined to be a verbal argument.
9800 block Edmonds Way: A man called to request that an incident involving a custody exchange with his ex-wife be documented.
400 block Admiral Way: A man was arrested for domestic assault against spouse.
Feb. 9
8500 block 242nd Street Southwest: A repeat court order violation was captured on video. The suspect not located. Criminal charges referred.
Friar Tuck Lane/Nottingham Road: A vehicle reported as abandoned was determined to be stolen from another jurisdiction.
7600 block 230th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.
7200 block 213th Place Southwest: Physical assault was reported between a dating couple. The male suspect was not located. Criminal charges referred.
8700 block 238th Street Southwest: A resident reported past damage to a mailbox and changes made to their mailing address by an unknown person.
24100 block 92nd Avenue West: A man reported that an old female acquaintance arrived unexpectedly at his house and was refusing to leave. The woman left after police were called.
21300 block 80th Avenue West: A parent called to advise police of behavioral concerns with a child.
24100 block 92nd Avenue West: A resident requested that an ex-partner who came to house be removed from the location.
23600 block Highway 99: A vehicle associated with a warrant suspect was located. and the suspect was found and arrested.
Feb. 10
8500 block 238th Street Southwest: An unreported stolen vehicle was found in a church parking lot.
100 block Railroad Avenue North: Remaining license plate taken for destruction after other is reported stolen.
21900 block Highway 99: A man was arrested after he stole from a store.
21000 block 74th Avenue West: A suspicious vehicle reported in a person’s reserved parking space determined to be stolen. The vehicle was recovered.
8200 block Talbot Road: Ongoing harassment by a neighbor reported.
9300 block 244th Street Southwest: A no-contact order was served.
8100 block 236th Street Southwest: A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle in an apartment parking lot sometime overnight.
23600 block Highway 99: A previously removed suspect returned to a business and stole beer. Criminal charges were referred.
8500 block 242nd Street Southwest: A man was arrested for violating a no-contact order.
700 block Caspers Street: A victim reported an assault but did not wish to assist with prosecution.
900 block Mountain Lane: A data breach victim reported notices that their personal information was found on the dark web.
23000 block 100th Avenue West: Police were called to investigate a hit-and-run. All parties were contacted but conflicting stories were presented.
19200 block 80th Avenue West: A residence was burglarized by uknonwn suspect(s), and numerous items were stolen.
19500 block 80th Avenue West: A man was arrested for domestic-related malicious mischief for damaging girlfriend’s residence door.
21600 block 76th Avenue West: A nurse was assaulted by a hospital patient. Criminal charges referred.
Feb. 11
21600 block 76th Avenue West: Subject previously removed from the hospital given a courtesy transport to the transit center.
23100 block 76th Avenue West: A traffic stop results in a warrant arrest of driver.
9700 block Edmonds Way: Liquor was shoplifted from a store. A male suspect fled in a vehicle and wasn’t located.
20900 block 76th Avenue West: A juvenile who did not show up to school was listed as a runaway.
17600 block Talbot Road: A fraudulent check was passed on victim’s account.
1200 block Olympic Avenue: An unidentified male made a threatening statement toward children during recess at school.
24200 block 76th Avenue West: Victim caught a suspect prowling their vehicle. Suspect criminally cited and released.
Feb. 12
21600 block 76th Avenue West: A man was removed from the hospital after refusing to leave.
7600 block 220th Street Southwest: A traffic stop resulted in the arrest of female driver for first-degree driving while license suspended.
23600 block Highway 99: A nuisance complaint resulted in the arrest of a man for an outstanding warrant.
23600 block Highway 99: A theft suspect brandished a knife when contacted by officers and fled on foot into traffic. The suspect was taken into custody without injury.
21900 block Highway 99: A theft suspect detained by store security was arrested for felony organized retail theft based upon past incidents.
21900 block Highway 99: A suspect was cited and released after shoplifting at grocery store.
22200 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for a felony warrant during a traffic stop.
8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A subject called police to turn in a counterfeit $100 bill they discovered in their possession.
10100 block Edmonds Way: A man on foot in a drive-thru refused to leave and spit on an employee.
20400 block 82nd Avenue West: A resident interrupted an attempted vehicle prowl. The suspect ran away and was not located.
7600 block 201st Street Southwest: A man called 911 reporting his wife was refusing him entry into their home. The woman ultimately opened the door and allowed entry.
Feb. 13
7900 block 236th Street Southwest: Police responded to a car alarm going off in a parking lot and found a vehicle with open door and interior lights on.
21000 block 72nd Avenue West: A man reported missing from an assisted living facility was located by police and transported back to location.
4500 block 224th Place Southwest: Edmonds PD assisted Mountlake Terrace PD on an assault call.
7900 block 236th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for trespassing and indecent exposure on a business property.
23600 block Highway 99: A suspect was arrested after a theft occurred.
22500 block Highway 99: A man stole alcohol from a store and fled in a vehicle.
21900 block Highway 99: A woman was cited and released after stealing from a grocery store.
21900 block Highway 99 : A shoplifter detained by store security was cited and released.
Feb. 14
21000 block Summit Lane: Report of a suspicious vehicle in front of a home results in arrest of a male driver for DUI.
23600 block Highway 99: Merchandise was stolen from a store. The suspect fled on foot and was not caught.
7900 block 194th Place Southwest: A resident turned in a bicycle they found on their property.
20400 block 88th Avenue West: An item was purchased from an online seller but an empty package was received.
23600 block Highway 99: Theft of merchandise from store occurred. Suspects left in a white truck with a camo camper.
9700 block Edmonds Way: A business reported that an unknown suspect stole a basket full of alcohol and fled in a gray, older-style pickup.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Edmonds PD K9 assisted Lynnwood PD with a search for a vehicle theft and assault suspect
Feb. 15
5700 block 188th Street Southwest: Edmonds PD K9 assisted Lynnwood police with arrest of a burglary suspect.
21800 block 76th Avenue West: Police responded to a report of a man who threw hot coffee at medical staff. Criminal charges referred.
7200 block 224th Street Southwest: Victim reported being defrauded by a suspect impersonating a salesman.
8200 block Talbot Road: A sidewalk obstruction complaint was forwarded to city code enforcement.
24100 block Highway 99: Police responded to a shoplifting complaint and located and arrested a suspect nearby. Referral services were offered in response to narcotics that were located.
23900 block Highway 99: Social services referral report was received involving an assault between juveniles in a dating relationship.
22600 block 76th Avenue West: A nuisance complaint regarding a male yelling at himself resulted in a warrant arrest.
23600 block Highway 99: A male shoplifter was taken into custody and booked into jail.
100 block 5th Avenue North: An unknown subject spray painted a bathroom wall with foul language.
21100 block 80th Avenue West: A woman was arrested for assaulting a family member.
Feb. 16
21600 block Highway 99: Multple sets of keys found in a parking lot were turned in for safekeeping.
9800 block 237th Place Southwest: Police responded to a verbal argument between a son and his mother over car keys.
8400 block 188th Street Southwest: A medical AED device was reported stolen from a school.
21100 block 81st Place West: A physical altercation was reported between an estranged married couple. Criminal charges were referred to prosecutor.
7800 block 218th Street Southwest: A juvenile was taken into protective custody after disclosing a sexual assault to school staff.
600 block Main Street: A large decorative scarecrow was reported stolen from property.
8200 block Talbot Road: An attempted residential burglary was reported.
23600 block Highway 99: An unidentified subject stole property from a business.
21900 block Highway 99: A juvenile theft suspect detained by store security was removed from the location at request of staff. The juvenile was released to a parent.
22700 block Highway 99: An exterior church window was discovered broken.
20900 block 70th Avenue West: A resident of a medical facility was reported as missing after failing to return from an outing.
400 block 7th Avenue North: Police responded to a landlord/tenant civil dispute. Assault was alleged but no probable cause was established.
23600 block Highway 99: A man stole items from a store.
23100 block 76th Avenue West: An apparent firework was thrown at a residence by an unknown person.
23700 block 102nd Place West: A subject’s personal information was stolen and used in an attempt to apply for a loan.
23600 block 78th Place West: Unknown suspect swapped packages delivered to a victim’s residence. New package contained dirty clothes and other miscellaneous items.
Feb. 17
600 block 3rd Avenue South: Play equipment in City Park was damaged with spray paint graffiti.
19000 block 92nd Avenue West: A found tablet computer was turned into police for safekeeping.
8300 block Sierra Drive: A homeowner returned home to find a window broken and home burglarized.
23600 block Highway 99: Vehicle license plates reported as stolen were seized for destruction.
19000 78th Place West: A residential burglary was reported. Suspect(s) gained entry by breaking a window.
