Edmonds Police Blotter: Jan. 25-31, 2022

Jan. 25

300 block Elm Street: A delivered package with clothing items was reported stolen.

22300 block Highway 99: Baseball memorabelia found in bushes was turned in as found property.

23900 block Highway 99: Victim reported their suitcase was stolen while checked into a motel.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: Animal control assistance was provided to Mountlake Terrace PD to transport a pet pig.

24100 block Highway 99: A woman was removed from a store after attempting to steal merchandise.

23900 block 104th Avenue West: A juvenile was transported to a health care facility for evaluation following assaultive and threatening behavior.

23600 block Highway 99: A man stole three purses from a store but was gone upon police arrival.

3900 block Harbour Point Boulevard: Assistance provided to Mukilteo PD with search for a robbery suspect.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for shoplifting.

8000 block 203rd Street Southwest: An argument occured between a mother and her adult son.

Jan. 26

500 block 5th Avenue South: Assistance provided to the fire department with a male found down on the road bleeding from his face and mouth.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Assist to Lynnwood police with attempting to locate a burglary suspect.

21900 block Highway 99: A man shoplifted from a grocery store. The suspect was not located.

23600 block Edmonds Way: A commercial property owner was contacted regarding rubbish on property.

8100 block 236th Street Southwest: A resident reported someone vandalized their vehicle and attempted to enter their home.

22500 block Highway 99: A woman stole cosmetic items.

21400 block Highway 99: Police contact with two subjects passed out in a vehicle results in vehicle search warrant and criminal charges for narcotics.

22700 block 76th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen while the victim was at work.

23600 block Highway 99: A woman stole a purse from a department store.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: K-9 assist provided to Mountlake Terrace PD who were attempting to locate a burglary suspect.

Highway 99/238th Street Southwest: A driver of a stolen vehicle crashed while attempting to steal one occupied vehicle before stealing another by force.

Main Street/6th Avenue North: A subject was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

Jan. 27

21900 block Highway 99: A man contacted for standing in the middle of the roadway was arrested on multiple warrants.

9300 block 244th Street Southwest: Residents were involved in a domestic disturbance.

7900 block 236th Street Southwest: A boyfriend and girlfriend were engaged in a verbal argument.

7600 block 212th Street Southwest: Police took a third party report of possible abuse that occurred over 10 years prior.

500 block Maple Street: A business mailbox was found pried open.

21000 block Highway 99: A vehicle was reported stolen from an auto dealership.

300 block Admiral Way: Unknown suspect(s) stole a catalytic converter from a business vehicle.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A man arrived at Swedish Edmonds hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg. He claimed he didn’t know where or how it occurred.

22500 block Highway 99: Two men were reported to have stolent alcohol.

7300 block 213th Place Southwest: Police responded to an argument between a boyfriend and girlfriend

21400 block Highway 99: An unoccupied vehicle associated with a warrant suspect was located. The suspect returned to the vehicle and was arrested.

Jan. 28

9500 block 244th Street Southwest: A dispute occurred over ownership of a cat.

23500 block 84th Avenue West: Police responded to a report of an overnight burglary; suspect was found inside and arrested.

7900 block 203rd Street Southwest: A resident reported several of their vehicles were prowled sometime overnight.

20700 block 80th Avenue West: A vehicle window was discovered broken.

21300 block 80th Avenue West: A vehicle prowl and theft was reported. A suspect vehicle was captured on video surveillance.

700 block Northstream Lane: An unknown suspect opened a fraudulent bank account in the victim’s name.

7900 block blk 206th Place Southwest: A vehicle window was broken and a backpack stolen from inside.

300 block Daley Street: Police responded to a report of illegal dumping and a civil dispute over payment for a dumpster.

20700 block 80th Avenue West: A truck windshield was reported shattered.

23700 block 105th Place West: A vehicle windshield was found cracked and scratched.

22800 block 100th Avenue West: A found cell phone was turned in for safekeeping.

19000 block Dellwood Drive: Edmonds person reported as possibly missing was located in another state.

21400 block Highway 99: A man was removed from a business and arrested/booked for an outstanding warrant.

23600 block Highway 99: A subject wasarrested for theft from a business

600 block 5th Avenue South: A welfare check was requested for an Edmonds resident

Jan. 29

400 block 3rd Avenue North: A welfare check was conducted for a woman who mixed pills with alcohol

21900 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested and booked for an outstanding warrant.

8600 block 240th Street Southwest: Police responded ot a report of a domestic violence issue; exigent circumstances warranted entry to the home. No one was inside the unit.

21900 block Highway 99: A man was trespassed from a grocery store after refusing to leave and throwing soda at an employee.

23600 block 78th Place West: A found property report led to a vehicle prowl investigation.

22200 block Highway 99: Police conducted an arson investigation at a local motel.

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A man was arrested and booked for outstanding warrants.

Jan. 30

22200 block Highway 99: A ma was arrested for violation of a protection order

200 block Railroad Avenue: Theft of a catalytic converter was reported.

9000 block 192nd Street Southwest: A rug was reported as stolen from an area that was rented to short-term stay clients.

23600 block Highway 99: Shoplifting was reported.

21700 block 84th Avenue West: Fraudulant charge on a credit card occurred.

24100 block Highway 99: A man vandalized a bathroom by removing and stealing a railing.

21700 block 76th Avenue West: An attempted pharmacy burglary was reported. No entry was made and no suspects were identified.

100 block West Dayton Street: An intoxicated customer was asked to leave a bar.

7300 block 224th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen from an apartment complex.

Jan. 31

7900 block 228th Street Southwest: A vehicle was reported stolen from outside a victim’s residence.

21900 block Highway 99: A subject was trespassed from a grocery store.

600 block Giltner Lane: A package was reported stolen.

20700 block 80th Avenue West: Identity theft occurred.

700 block Edmonds Way: A catalytic converter was stolen.

21100 block 81st Place West: A vehicle prowl of an unlocked vehicle was reported.

1200 block Coronado Place: Sports gear was stolen during a vehicle prowl.

23600 block Highway 99: A man shoplifted beauty product from a department store.

8600 block 236th Street Southwest: A debit card was stolen from a mailbox and use was attempted in a different city. No financial loss was reported.

18100 block 86th Place West: Police received a report of phone fraud where the victim was scammed out of $5,000.

196th Street Southwest/88th Avenue West: A driver reported being followed by another motorist. The other motorist told police they “wanted to flirt” with the other driver. The driver was strongly advised not to engage in similar behavior in the future.