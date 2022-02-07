Edmonds Restaurant News: Treat your sweetheart with these Valentine’s Day specials

Romance is in the air! Lucky us: We have a wonderful opportunity with the overlap of Lunar New Year’s wonderful cuisine menu choices and special offerings for Valentine’s Day:
The Cottage Bakery has plenty to help you celebrate your love of pastries, cookies and even a floral arrangement for your special person on Feb 14:
All weekend long Feb 12-13, they’ll have:
- Heart-shaped shortbreads with new toppings
- Sweet brioche buns with decadent toppings
- Bouquets and arrangements in partnership with Twisted Bramble (check out their Instagram!)
- Free bread-themed valentines for the kids (in packs of 10)
For Super Bowl Sunday, they’ll also have plenty of pretzel knots and mustard.
They are also premiering the new Cottage Cookie. The house cookie is here to stay, packed with chocolate, oats, coconut flakes and chopped pecans. Bakery owner Conor O’Neill says: “It’s an instant favorite around the shop, among the team and guests!
Epulo Bistro offered up descriptions of their menu, which set my salivary glands into high gear:
1st course choices:
Chèvre en Croute – Spicy House Made Tomato Jam, Micro Greens
Poached Shrimp Canapé
Baked Parsnip Crostini – Smoked Chili Oil, Micro Arugula
Suggested wine pairing – Les Roches Touraine Sauvignon, Loire, FR
2nd course, choice of:
Three Bean Insalata – Cannellini, Roman, Garbanzo Beans, Fennel Fronds, Pistachio, Grana Padano, Blood Orange Vinaigrette
Or
Fettuccini Limone – Locally Made Fettuccini, Fresh Lemon, Chili Flake, Cracked Peppercorn, Pecorino
Suggested wine pairing –Sparkman Cellars “Wilderness” Rhone Blend, Columbia Valley, WA
3rd course
Wild Caught Black Cod – Roasted Beet Risotto with Broccolini, Saffron Beurre Blanc
Or
Petite New York Steak (8oz USDA Prime Beef) Sage-Chili Pesto, Soft Polenta, Asparagus
Suggested wine pairing – Guardian Cellars “The Alibi,” Red Mountain, WA
4th course
Red Velvet Mousse – Fresh Strawberry Coulis, Mascarpone Meyer Lemon Whip
Suggested wine pairing – Yuste Vermuth Pedro 1 Old Recipe, Spain
Cheese plate – two different types of cheese, Pistachio, and Cranberry Compote
Suggested wine pairing – Yuste Vermuth Pedro 1 Old Recipe, Spain
$96 per person with optional wine pairing an additional $54 (items can be purchased ala carte)
Five Bistro features an equally tempting menu, with items to be shared too — how romantic!
Shared – Diablo Prawns and Roasted Poblano Soup-garnished with chili oil and cilantro, served with toasted baguette
Salad -Butter Lettuce-crispy pancetta, honey crisp apples, sunny side egg, sherry vinaigrette
Pizza – Potato Pizza (olive oil, Yukon gold potatoes, leeks, caramelized onion, rosemary, provolone, mozzarella
Entrees
Filet – Steak in a red wine peppercorn demi glaze, creamy butternut squash farro, and broccolini
Or
Pear Ravioli – cheese filled in a lightly sweet apple cider cream sauce, black mission figs, pancetta, roasted Anjou pears
Dessert – Pear Bread Pudding
Vinbero offers in-person treats like a customized charcuterie board or…go for more and reserve a spot to celebrate Valentine’s Day at their Supper Club Feb. 13 or 14.
They’ll be dishing up a bundle of scintillating seafood and veggie courses thoughtfully paired with some of their favorite wines.
A $50 deposit secures your spot and will be applied to your total at the dinner.
Reservations online at toasttab.com/Vinbero. Tables available at 5 p.m. or 7:30 p.m.
If you prefer to cozy up at home with your Valentine, Vinbero has got you covered as well. Come by and pick up a Valentine’s Day gift box! Stocked with wine and chocolate, these gift boxes include what you need for the perfect date night at home.
I’m gonna throw in a curve here: Since there is an overlap of holiday specials with Lunar New Year, check out this menu from Bar Dojo for “Asian Food Lovers”
Their traditional Valentine’s menu is equally compelling. Bar Dojo will be offering a five-course tasting menu for indoor dining, as well as an at-home Valentine takeout package for two. The in-house tasting menu starts Friday, Feb. 11, leading up to Valentine’s Day.
Aperitif – start off with a glass of rosé bubbles to wet your palate
Wagyu Beef Tataki Rice Cake – flash seared Wagyu steak, jalapeño ginger rice cake, chili daikon, grated fresh ginger, scallion, truffle ponzu, black volcanic salt
Aguachile Oysters – Kusshi oysters, cucumber & Serrano chili lime sauce, soy marinated Ikura
Lobster Dumplings – stuffed with house-made ricotta, lobster dashi, white truffle oil, chives, shaved black truffle and red sorrel
Filet Mignon – 6oz grilled Double RR Ranch filet, truffle-whipped Yukon potato purée, garlic soy broccolini, sesame demi-glace, crispy shallots, micro greens. One may add 4oz Maine cold-water poached lobster tail.
Miso Chocolate Mousse is house-made, topped off with miso caramel, berry compote, fresh berries, gold flakes
Salt and Iron features special menu for Valentines’ Day, of course you and your sweetheart can order any item from the regular menu – wonderful choices as well.
1st course – Oysters, and they are always amazing! ‘Nuff said.
2nd course – Lobster Salad – butter poached lobster, herb new baby potatoes, frisée, poached egg, petite croutons,Dijon vinaigrette
3rd course – Mussels in Tomato Broth spiked with chorizo, black garlic, harissa and preserved lemon, plus como loaf to soak up every last drop.
4th course – Roasted Pork Tenderloin tops garlic-whipped potatoes, Brussels sprout gratin with pancetta and pistachio basting brine intensifies the flavors
5th course – Pavlova, a work of art on the plate, featuring poached pears· pomegranate, pistachio and chantilly cream ( Pavlova Pic)
Desserts are always special during Valentine’s Day and 85 Degrees Bakery takes the cake for all things sweet this Valentine’s season. They offer two seasonally decorated Full Month cakes — Strawbaby Tiramisu and Choco-lot of Love! Both are equally delicious and the perfect size to share with your Valentine.(pic here)
And it keeps getting sweeter…85 Degrees Chocolate Covered Strawberries are back for a limited time! Order three and get one free.
For those willing to come out a few days early there are some specials worth your efforts:
Anthony’s Beach Café and HomePort have great offers Monday-Thursday nights through Feb. 10.
Enjoy “All You Can Eat Prawns” at the café or enjoy a three-course Surf & Turf dinner, or lobster tail dinner or all-you-can-eat prawns at participating Anthony’s location.
Here’s to romance and all the choices to celebrate with your special someone this season.
Dine early, dine in or enjoy wonderful repasts at home.
— By Kathy Passage
A specialty gourmet food broker for over 30 years, Kathy Passage has in-depth knowledge on food and the special qualities of ingredients used in the exquisite products she helped bring to market. Kathy brings this unique perspective from the “other side of the plate” to writing about the food and restaurant scene in Edmonds, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace.
