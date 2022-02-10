Edmonds Rotary extends deadline for inaugural Rick Steves Service Above Self award nominations

The Edmonds Rotary Club has extended the deadline to Feb. 17 for nominations for the Rick Steves: Service Above Self award, open to those who work for a business or organizaiton in the Edmonds city limits.

Due to glitches in its email system, the club was unable to receive email award nominations for a few days. Those who attempted to use the email to request a nomination form or submit a nomination last week is asked to resend requests for the form, or resend the nomination entries to award@edmondsrotary.com

The inspiration for this award is Rick Steves, who models Rotary values through exemplary citizenship in his personal, business, community, and global service to others, the Rotary Club of Edmonds said in an announcement.

“The award is not for the employee who works the hardest,” Steves said. “It is for recognizing an employee whose commitment to your company and our community – whose mix of service and citizenship – can inspire us all to remember that the integrity we bring to our work and our community is the foundation upon which we build a great place to call home – a place like Edmonds.”

Nominations are open for anyone who works for a business or organization located within the Edmonds city limits. The winner will be recognized at an awards ceremony on Feb. 22, 2022 during the Rotary Luncheon at Claire’s Restaurant. The award will be presented by Rick Steves and includes a $250 cash award and a personal memento.

Completed nomination forms can also be mailed to P.O. Box 115, Edmonds, WA 98020.