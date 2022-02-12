Edmonds scenic: Friday’s sunset, from Sunset Posted: February 11, 2022 15 The view from Sunset Avenue. (Photo by Lee Lageschulte)
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.
Notify me of followup comments via email. You can also subscribe without commenting.