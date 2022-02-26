Edmonds scenics: Colors of Saturday’s sunrise

As photographer Julia Wiese was heading to the waterfront Saturday morning, she noticed beautiful color in the sky. So she pulled over and took a photo (looking east) before proceeding. When she arrived, the colors were fading quickly. She took the second photo from Olympic Beach looking northwest.
