Edmonds scenics: Friday night glow Posted: February 11, 2022 8 Homeward bound. (Photo by Blll Ray) The Edmonds Marina breakwater at sunset. (Photo by Bill Ray) A windsurfer at sunset. (Photo by Doug Parrott) Mount Baker against a pink sky. (Photo by Bill Ray)
