Edmonds School District High School Students of Month for January 2022

Edmonds eLearning Academy
Andrew Gifford
Interests: I like writing, and I play guitar.
Community Service: I help in the kids wing at church.
Education goals: To learn how to write scripts for television and film.
Career Goals: It would be fun to write a screenplay for a movie someday, but I’m not sure yet on exactly what my career goals are.
Edmonds Heights K-12
Isaac Wright
Parents’ names: Danica Wright and Rick Wright
Anwen Fillmore
Edmonds-Woodway High
Mihin Wijayasundara
Parents’ names: Wasanthi and Mahima Wijayasundara
GPA: 3.99
Clubs & Activities: Soccer, track and field, piano, and viola
Athletics: Club Soccer for Seattle United B03/04 ECRL, EWHS Varsity sprinter (track and field)
Honors: National Honor Society at EWHS; current viola section leader for the philharmonic orchestra at EWHS; varsity sprinter for EWHS; 6th and 8th grade Edmonds Honors Orchestra
Awards: Level 5 Royale Conservatory piano theorist, American Guild of Music Exams – Piano Level IB, Washington State Cup Soccer Finalist – Washington Rush (2017), Farwest Regionals Soccer Quarter-Finalist – Washington Rush (2018), Washington State Soccer Soccer Cup Finalist – Seattle United Copa (2020), State Medalist In 4×100 meter Relay – Edmonds Woodway High School Varsity Track, 2019 Freshman Championships 100 meter winner – Edmonds-Woodway High School, 2019 Freshman Championships 200-meter Runner-up; Edmonds-Woodway High School, second fastest all-time freshman 200-meters, Edmonds-Woodway High School.
Community Service: EWHS Link Crew leader since junior year, Environmentalist Activist club treasurer at EWHS
Significant School Project: Extended essay regarding divorce and its effects on children and teens; TOK essay about whether knowledge can be independent of culture.
Educational Goals: Going to a four year college for pre-med before going to medical school.
Career Goals: Something in medicine. I am currently interested in psychiatry.
Anything else we should know?: I am a strong believer that in order to get better at something, you need to fail at it over and over again. Albert Einstein encompasses this idea with the quote “Failure is success in progress.” I also firmly believe in a quote from Tim Notke that says that “Hard work beats talent when talent doesn’t work hard”. These are the two principles that I carry around with me wherever I go and I think they are what allow me to push myself to be the best.
Lok Ting Wu
Parents’ names: Chui Wa Yeung and Man Kwok Wu
Lynnwood High
Jenna Miller
Parents’ names: Annette Miller and Craig Miller
GPA: 3.99
Clubs & Activities: Tri-M
Athletics: Cross Country and Track
Educational Goals: My future educational goals are to go to a four-year university and enroll in a law program.
Career Goals: I want to study Environmental Justice and fight to keep our earth clean.
Aaron McIntosh
Parents’ names: Lisa and Lance McIntosh
GPA: 3.8
Clubs & Activities: LHS Drumline Section Leader
Athletics: Baseball
Honors: Advanced Placement Biology, AP Environmental Science, AP Calculus
Awards: Musician of Year
Community Service: I help a fellow student with AP Calculus
Career Goals: Architect
Anything else we should know? Graduation is on my birthday, June 17
Meadowdale High
Ella Ray
Parents’ names: Juliann and Kyle Ray
GPA: 3.99
Clubs & Activities: I am a member of the Gen Z activism club, the Hi-Q team, and book club. I am also the National Honors Society Vice President, and a LINK Leader.
ASB: Three years – ASB senator, one year – ASB Treasurer
Athletics: Varsity Volleyball Captain, and Varsity Tennis player
Honors: I have taken all honors classes and 9 AP classes of which AP Bio and AP Lang have been my favorites
Awards: EPIC magazine – Honorable Mention and publishing, Western Conference – Wesco 2A/3A All-Conference Volleyball Honorable Mention, Boys and Girls Clubs of America – Youth of the Year Nomination, Meadowdale High School Superlatives – Most Likely to be President
Community Service: I am a volunteer English tutor for the Refugee Resettlement Team through my church.
Significant School Project: I contributed to the planning of last year’s Prom and this year’s Homecoming, as well as filmed a video about the social norms surrounding substance abuse on campus to be shown in class.
Current Employment: Boys and Girls Club employee
Educational goals: I am hoping to attend either University of North Carolina Chapel Hill or Boston College to study nursing.
Career Goals: Neonatal or hospice nurse, or nurse practitioner.
Anything else we should know? I enjoy spending time with my friends and family, painting, writing, and playing the piano.
Aidan Reeve-Parker
Parents’ names: Jennifer McLaughlin and Simon Reeve-Parker
GPA: 3.67
Clubs & Activities: Tennis captain
Athletics: Meadowdale High School junior varsity and varsity tennis
Awards: Student of the Quarter multiple times and presidential education award.
Community Service: Food bank and Sierra service project
Educational Goals: To major in psychology
Career Goals: To become a therapist
Mountlake Terrace High
Ainsley Ward
Parents’ names: Rachel and Charlton Ward
GPA: 3.75
Clubs & Activities: Creative Writing Club, D&D Club, National Honor Society ASB; Class of 2022 Vice President
Athletics: Varsity soccer, varsity Basketball, tennis
Significant School Project: Creating a machine to take used paper and recycle it into new paper.
Educational Goals: To attend medical school
Career Goals: To become a doctor
Shalom Abi
Parents’ names: Yeshi Degif and Agidew Zenebe
GPA: 3.9
Clubs & Activities: Co-President of CONNECT Crew and Parliamentarian of National Honor Society
Athletics: Girls varsity tennis and manager of the boys tennis team
Employment: Intern at Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center and Coach at Forest Crest Tennis Club
Project SEARCH
Schyler Bennett
Parents’ names: Kara Blanchard and Kory Harp
Awards: Student of the Month – VOICE
Community Service: I’m a volunteer at Swedish-Edmonds Hospital; I interned in security and currently am an intern in Materials Management.
Significant School Project: I am part of Swedish Edmonds Project SEARCH.
Educational goals: I would love to learn how to animate.
Career Goals: To work for either Google or Amazon.
Anything else we should know? I love playing video games, making art and hanging out with friends
Scriber Lake High
Shams Alsalihi
Mother’s name: Huda Aliedani
Damarion Turner
Parents’ names: Shalonda Nesbitt, Derrick Turner
GPA: 3.0
Athletics: Football, basketball
Awards: Principal’s Award, good attendance award
Community Service: Half-marathon gear provider
Current Employment: I work at McDonald’s
Educational Goals: To graduate from a four year historically black college or university.
Career Goals: To maintain a job that provides me financial freedom and wealth while doing something I love.
VOICE Transition Program
Marika Stazel
Parents’ names: Emiko Stazel and Andrew Stazel
Current Employment: VOICE Intern at Joann Fabric and Crafts
Educational Goals: To keep up my good work in VOICE. To apply for Project SEARCH for next school year.
Career Goals: To get a paid job
Anything else we should know? I’ve been an intern at Joann Fabric for a few months of my second year in VOICE. I enjoy being at the VOICE Program so far. Not only is it useful but it gets me out of the house
