Edmonds School District to host virtual town hall on student safety Feb. 15

The Edmonds School District is sponsoring a virtual town hall from 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15 to discuss student safety. Local law enforcement agencies will join district staff to go over the the following topics:

Social media safety

How schools respond to a campus threat

Social emotional support for our students

Weapon safety

Those who attend will be able to use the chat function to ask questions.

You can login in to the virtual town hall through this link: edmondsschools.zoom.us/j/81039134766

Interpretation will be provided in: