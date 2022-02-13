Edmonds-Woodway HS seniors planning education career invited to apply for scholarship

Seniors at Edmonds-Woodway, Shorecrest and Shorewood high schools who are planning a career in the field of education are encouraged to apply for a $1,000 scholarship offered by Alpha Delta Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa.

Alpha Delta Kappa is an international fraternity of women educators who support education, families and world understanding. Alpha Delta Chapter, established in Shoreline in 1963, contributes to international and national projects as well as local schools, charities and programs that facilitate education. Its local focus is on the Shoreline School District and schools where the chapter has — or has had –members.

The Alpha Delta Scholarship, open to graduating seniors, may be accessed through each school’s scholarship listing. The application is due March 11, 2022. Selection will be based on scholarship, service, and intent to become an educator.

Questions may be sent to the Scholarship Committee at alphadeltaadk@gmail.com.