Family Policy Institute hosting Olympia 101 workshop Feb. 5 in Edmonds

2 hours ago 21

The Family Policy Institute of Washington is hosting an Olympia 101 workshop at Edmonds’ Westgate Chapel this Saturday, Feb. 5.

The workshop will cover the legislative process in Washington state, and how to get involved in local and state politics. It will be in the church’s Anderson Room, room 320, from 9 a.m. to noon. RSVPs are requested by Feb. 3 to the church office at 425-775-2776.

On its website, the Family Policy Institute describes itself as “a growing alliance of churches, pastors, businesses, allied partners, and individuals we’re helping prepare a new generation of Christian marriage and family-affirming leaders. Working closely with pastors and other faithful Christian leaders, we help churches, citizens, businesses develop and boldly promote effective Christian public policy, while providing true accountability for elected officials and public agencies.”

Westgate Chapel is located at 22901 Edmonds Way.

 

 

One Reply to “Family Policy Institute hosting Olympia 101 workshop Feb. 5 in Edmonds”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.

Notify me of followup comments via email. You can also subscribe without commenting.

BACK TO HOME