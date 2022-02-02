Family Policy Institute hosting Olympia 101 workshop Feb. 5 in Edmonds

The Family Policy Institute of Washington is hosting an Olympia 101 workshop at Edmonds’ Westgate Chapel this Saturday, Feb. 5.

The workshop will cover the legislative process in Washington state, and how to get involved in local and state politics. It will be in the church’s Anderson Room, room 320, from 9 a.m. to noon. RSVPs are requested by Feb. 3 to the church office at 425-775-2776.

On its website, the Family Policy Institute describes itself as “a growing alliance of churches, pastors, businesses, allied partners, and individuals we’re helping prepare a new generation of Christian marriage and family-affirming leaders. Working closely with pastors and other faithful Christian leaders, we help churches, citizens, businesses develop and boldly promote effective Christian public policy, while providing true accountability for elected officials and public agencies.”

Westgate Chapel is located at 22901 Edmonds Way.