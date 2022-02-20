Feb. 22 council agenda includes continued discussion of budget amendments, proposal to reinstate Edmonds Salary Commission

Among the items on the Edmonds City Council agenda for Tuesday, Feb. 22: Continued discussion of amendments to the already-approved 2022 city budget, considering a salary adjustment to the assistant police chief position, and reviewing a proposal to reinstate the Edmonds Salary Commission, which was disbanded in June 2021.

The council is also scheduled to hear an annual report from South County Fire and Rescue, which provides contracted fire and emergency medical services to the city, and to consider a resolution waiving competitive bidding requirements for replacement of electrical equipment at the city’s wastewater treatment plant.

You can review the complete business meeting agenda here.

Councilmembers will meet virtually using the Zoom meeting platform. To join the meeting, paste the following into a web browser using a computer or smart phone: https://zoom.us/j/95798484261. Or join by phone: US: +1 253 215 8782 Webinar ID: 957 9848 4261

You can make audience comments using a computer or smart phone by raising a virtual hand to be recognized. Persons who want to provide audience comments by dial-up phone are instructed to press *9 to raise a hand. When prompted, press *6 to unmute.

In addition to Zoom, regular council meetings beginning at 7 p.m. are streamed live on the council meeting webpage, Comcast channel 21, and Ziply channel 39.

Prior to the 7 p.m. meeting, the council will meet at 6:45 p.m. in executive session to discussing pending or potential litigation.