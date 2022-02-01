February health and wellness programs at Edmonds Waterfront Center

The Edmonds Waterfront Center (EWC) has scheduled the following health and wellness programs in February 2022:
Mindful Breath & Movement
Mondays starting Feb. 7
9:30-10:30 a.m. at the EWC
Cost: $35 for members, $45 for non-members
Click here to register or call 425-774-5555
Bloodworks NW Pop Up Blood Drive at EWC
Feb.10, 11, 14 and 15
Appointments are required
Click here to schedule your donation or call 1-800-398-7888
Valentine Charcuterie Board Class
Friday, Feb. 11
1-3 p.m. in the EWC Teaching Kitchen
Cost: $25 for members, $35 for non-members
Click here to register or call 425-774-5555
Medicare Fraud Workshop
Thursday, Feb. 17 at 1 p.m. (on Zoom)
EWC SHIBA (Statewide Health Insurance Benefits Advisors) will be hosting a webinar to discuss the topic of Medicare Fraud, as well as Senior Scams. There is often a guest speaker from the Senior Scams division of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner. Bring your questions.
https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83346046211?pwd=VjFFN3hQUHBsSzI3eEk3cDl2Ym0xdz09
Meeting ID: 833 4604 6211 Passcode: 608327
Welcome to Medicare (Zoom) presentations offered several times a month. Learn more and register here
Fruit & Vegetable Cooking Demonstration Workshop
Friday, Feb. 25
1-2:30 p.m. in the EWC Teaching Kitchen
Space is limited and registration is required. To see if you qualify, contact Michelle Reitan at 425-954-2523 or Sue Shearer at 425-954-2522
The EWC Health and Wellness Department, in partnership with Verdant Health Commission, will be hosting a series of fruit and vegetable nutrition classes. The classes will take place the 4th Friday of the month and will run until the end of the year. Along with a cooking demonstration and food samples, the class looks at ways to incorporate more fruit and vegetables into participants’ diets. Attending participants will receive $40 worth of Safeway fruit and vegetable coupons. Participants are asked to commit to classes at least until July.
