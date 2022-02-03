Floretum Garden Club celebrates 100 years of beautifying Edmonds

On Aug. 22, 1922, a group of 14 local garden enthusiasts created the Floretum Society. Their overwhelming desire was to make Edmonds a “Bower of Beauty.” By their first anniversary, they were well on the way to achieving that vision, having made a design plan, received city approval, and raised funds to cover costs. To begin the transformation, Edmonds City Hall was spruced up with plantings of shrubs and perennials.

The vision became a reality in March 1925 when Mrs. J.H. Kerr, Edmonds’ first woman mayor, declared a public holiday for “Planting and Clean-Up.” Townspeople came with shovels in hand to help Floretum plant trees, flowers and shrubs at the Carnegie Library (now the Edmonds Historical Museum), The American Legion Park (now Centennial Plaza) and Hughes Memorial Church (once at 5th and Dayton, but no longer existing).

This year, the Edmonds Floretum Garden Club is celebrating its 100th anniversary. The spring blooming of over 6,000 daffodils around downtown and outlying areas will kick off a series of events. Watch for a city walking map and celebrations that include special exhibits at the Edmonds Historic Museum and Edmonds Library, two unique art installations, and a pair of public receptions.

Certainly, those original 14 members would be amazed that 100 years later, their legacy is alive and flourishing.

Membership in Edmonds Floretum Garden Club is open to all. Read more at www.edmondsfloretumgardenclub.org.

— Submitted by Edmonds Floretum Garden Club