Free swim lessons available to Edmonds School District students

Vouchers for free swimming lessons are available to any Edmonds School District student.
The swim vouchers were were sent home with third-grade students in January. They are good for three sets of swim lessons that are redeemable at either the Lynnwood Pool, the Mountlake Terrace Pool, Yost (Edmonds) Pool, and YMCA Dale Turner Pool. The vouchers have the student’s name and specific voucher number printed on them and are in English and Spanish.
Additionally, any K-12 student, including those with special needs, who does not know how to swim can receive a beginning voucher by contacting the City of Lynnwood’s Recreation Center, the Recreation Pavilion in Mountlake Terrace, and Dale Turner YMCA/Yost Pool.
Those who have a swim voucher from last spring 2021 can still be redeemed this school year.
For more information, visit the district’s swim lesson page
