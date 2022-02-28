Full-time graphic designer position available at bizmktg.com

We are a local Edmonds-based marketing agency with clients all over the United States. Our focus is helping four major client groups: Health & Wellness Providers, Home Service Contractors, Professional Services, and Personal Services with their marketing. We are a small and effective team. We take pride in how we work with each other and our clients. We value transparency, accountability and trust. We just celebrated 10 years in business and are poised to continue to grow for many more years.

Apply Here: https://bizmktg.com/graphic-designer-job/

Our Core Values:

We Help Businesses Win.

We Have A Great Team Vibe.

We Provide Effective & Affordable Marketing Solutions.

What You’ll Bring To The Team:

1+ years of experience as a professional Graphic Designer (no college interns, no newbies).

1+ years of experience working directly with clients and managing projects.

A college degree (or equivalent experience) in Graphic Design, Digital Media, or a closely related field.

Advanced level of knowledge of Adobe Creative Suite (InDesign, Photoshop, and Illustrator).

Familiarity with Elementor, Adobe XD, Adobe Premiere is a plus.

Experience in producing online display ads (Google, Facebook, Instagram, etc.)

Extensive understanding of the web design process.

Ability to effectively work on multiple projects.

Strong time management and organizational skills.

Team-oriented individuals who can also work well independently.

A good understanding of branding and the ability to adhere to established brand guidelines.

Strong communication skills, comfortable working with clients and team members via email, phone, and messaging apps.

What You’ll Be Doing:

Create website designs, logos, branding, social media graphics, ad graphics, PDFs, print collateral, and more.

Work with our web developer to finalize websites. You will be using Elementor and similar tools to manipulate graphics and fonts, add text, and put the finishing touches on websites.

Perform basic video editing such as adding titles,transitions, thumbnails, etc.

Maintaining clean and organized design files.

Communicating with team members and clients about project progress, timelines, gathering feedback and presenting designs.

Staying up to date with website design trends and best practices.

Participating in team and client meetings.

Our team is primarily virtual, however, there are occasions when we need to meet with clients in person.

What We Offer:

Full-time position with pay starting from $50,000 per year

Paid time off

Flexible work environment – virtual and in-office availability.

A supportive team environment where each member of the team has an opportunity to play a part in shaping the future of the organization.

Annual reviews.

Weekly team meetings that are actually fun.

Weekly 1 to 1 meetings with your manager.

The opportunity to work directly with clients and shape the outcomes of projects.

