Help the Lions Club help the Edmonds Food Bank

The Edmonds Lions Club motto is”We Serve,” and club members are putting that into practice in their work on behalf of the Edmonds Food Bank.
In addition to hosting in-person drives to collect donations, the club is now sponsoring a GoFundMe drive for the food bank.
You can help the Lions Club help the food bank by donating at this link.
