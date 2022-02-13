Help the Lions Club help the Edmonds Food Bank

Posted: February 13, 2022 20
During a recent food drive at Walnut Street Coffee (from left), Lions Club members Vern Woods, Deandra Peterson and Bill Baker are shown with Walnut Street owner Pam Stuller. (Photo courtesy Edmonds Lions Club)

The Edmonds Lions Club motto is”We Serve,” and club members are putting that into practice in their work on behalf of the Edmonds Food Bank.

In addition to hosting in-person drives to collect donations, the club is now sponsoring a GoFundMe drive for the food bank.

You can help the Lions Club help the food bank by donating at this link.

