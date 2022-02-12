High school sports roundup for Feb. 11, 2022

Girls Basketball

District Quarterfinal Round (double elimination)

Everett defeated Mountlake Terrace 66-37

Mountlake Terrace moved to the consolation bracket after a loss at Everett on Friday night. The Hawks will host Ferndale at Mountlake Terrace High School in an elimination game on Tuesday night. The winner of that game will advance to a Saturday loser out/winner to Regionals game. The Hawks defeated Ferndale 54-41 on Dec. 7 in the only matchup between the two teams this season.

Everett leading scorers: Mylie Wugumgeg 17, Alana Washington 11, Mae Washington 10

Mountlake Terrace leading scorer: Mya Sheffield 14

Records (league and overall): Everett 11-6; Mountlake Terrace 11-7

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Ferndale; Tuesday Feb. 15; 7 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Snohomish defeated Meadowdale 69-55

Meadowdale’s loss to Snohomish drops them into the consolation bracket of the District tournament. The Mavericks will play Lynnwood at Lynnwood High School in an elimination game on Tuesday night. The winner of that game will advance to a Saturday loser out/winner to Regionals game.

Meadowdale scorers: Gia Powell 19, Jordan Leith 11, Ava Powell 7, Audrey Lucas 7, Jenaly Gabriel 5, Kaiya Dotter 2, Payton Fleishman 2, McKenna Kuecker 2

Snohomish scorers: Ella Gallatin 24, Cheyenne Rodgers 16, Tyler Gildersleeve-Stiles 13, Jada Andresen 8, Addyson Gallatin 7, Lindsey McClellan 1

Records (league and overall): Snohomish 14-2; Meadowdale 10-9

Meadowdale next game: at Lynnwood; Tuesday Feb. 15; 7 p.m.

Stanwood defeated Lynnwood 57-39

Lynnwood’s loss to Stanwood drops them into the consolation bracket of the District tournament. The Royals will host Meadowdale at Lynnwood High School in an elimination game on Tuesday night. The winner of that game will advance to a Saturday loser out/winner to Regionals game. Lynnwood defeated Meadowdale 53-38 on Jan. 28 in the only matchup between the two teams this season.

Stanwood scorers: Vivienne Berrett 20, Ava Cook 10, Paige Almanza 8, Chloe Santeford 7, Tatum Brager 6, La’Tana Swinton 4, Grace Walker 2

Lynnwood scorers: Aniya Hooker 18, Kayla Lorenz 8, Mataya Canda 6, Dina Yonas 5, Nyree Johnson 2

Records: Stanwood 11-3; Lynnwood 9-8

Lynnwood next game: vs Meadowdale; Tuesday Feb. 15; 7 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

— Compiled by Steve Willits