High school sports roundup for Feb. 12, 2022

Boys Swimming

3A District 1 Championships – Snohomish Aquatic Center

Team Scores:

Shorecrest 454

Shorewood 367

Snohomish 206

Edmonds-Woodway 197

Lynnwood 166

Marysville Getchell 152

Mount Vernon 145

Stanwood 126

Mountlake Terrace 117

Oak Harbor 100

Cascade 96

Everett 51

Monroe 38

Ferndale 37

Meadowdale 28

Edmonds School District individual event winner:

100 Backstroke- Mate Pallos (Edmonds-Woodway) 54:38, state qualifying time.

Boys Basketball

District Playoff

Mountlake Terrace defeated Everett 71-55

Mountlake Terrace jumped out to an 18-4 lead after the first quarter and extended the lead to 32-11 in the 2nd quarter on the way to a District quarterfinal win. The Hawks will now face the top-seeded Arlington Eagles in the District semifinal-winner-to-regionals game Wednesday night at Everett Community College. Tip-off is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.

Mountlake Terrace scorers: Adison Mattix 17, Jeffrey Anyimah 16, Chris Meegan 12, Zaveon Jones 10, Vito Mkrtychan 9, Jaxon Dubiel 5, Emmanuel Jorga 2

Everett scorers: Danny Savovic 18, Isaiah White 11, Peter Wilson 10, Hayden Conaxis 8, Jaiden Teklemicheal 4, Isaiah Parker 2, Jemyre Reed 2

Records: Mountlake Terrace 15-2; Everett 11-10

Mountlake Terrace next game: District tournament semifinals against Arlington; Wednesday Feb. 16; 5:30 p.m. at Everett Community College

Boys Wrestling

3A Region 3 Wrestling Tournament – Foss High School

Team Scores:

Auburn Riverside 180.5

Silas 171.5

Edmonds-Woodway 162.5

Lincoln 131.5

Auburn 116

Todd Beamer 106

Spanaway Lake 100

Kent Meridian 94.5

Shorewood 91

Bonney Lake 80

Shorecrest 71

Thomas Jefferson 70.5

Lynnwood 70

Meadowdale 50

Kentlake 48

Mountlake Terrace 46.5

Lakes 39

Stadium 28

Auburn Mountainview 9

Mount Tahoma 6

Edmonds School District wrestlers who qualified for next week’s state tournament Mat Classic XXXIII at the Tacoma Dome (top five wrestlers in each weight class qualified):

113- Seraphim Treperinas (Mountlake Terrace) 3rd place

132- Jacob Pahre (Edmonds-Woodway) 3rd place

138- George Quintans (Edmonds-Woodway) 2nd place

145- Nathaniel Wilder (Lynnwood) 2nd place

152- Alex Rapelje (Edmonds-Woodway) 1st place

160- Liam Fitting (Edmonds-Woodway) 3rd place

170- Alec Rust (Edmonds-Woodway) 1st place

170- Justus Whitaker (Edmonds-Woodway) 5th place

182- Saul Hernandez (Meadowdale) 2nd place

195- Russell Hare (Edmonds-Woodway) 5th place

220- Evans Gibbs (Edmonds-Woodway) 3rd place

220- Gyumin Baek (Lynnwood) 5th place

Girls Wrestling

Regional 1 Tournament at Sedro-Woolley High School

Top five wrestlers in each weight class qualified for state.

120 lbs- Hope Ambachew (Mountlake Terrace) 4th place

— Compiled by Steve Willits