High school sports roundup for Feb. 3, 2022

Boys Basketball

Mountlake Terrace defeated Archbishop Murphy 48-44

Mountlake Terrace scorers:

Zaveon Jones 29, Vito Mkrtychan 7, Jaxon Dubiel 5, Jeffrey Anyimah 2, Don Brown 2, Chris Meegan 2, Adison Mattix 1,

Archbishop scorers: Cade Galbraith 16, Ben Snider 11, Luke Blachly 7, Aaron Owens 6, Daniel Shin 4

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 10-2, 13-2; Archbishop Murphy 5-8, 6-11

Mountlake Terrace next game: District Tournament Opening Round; Tuesday Feb. 8; Opponent, time and location to be determined

Everett defeated Edmonds-Woodway 63-57

Everett leading scorers: Danny Savovic 22, Isaiah White 22, Hayden Conaxis 12

Edmonds-Woodway leading scorers: Adonai Daniel 20, Jacob Gabler 10

Records (league and overall): Everett 9-3, 10-7; Edmonds-Woodway 7-7, 8-10

Edmonds-Woodway next game: District Tournament Opening Round; Tuesday Feb. 8; Opponent, time and location to be determined

Girls Basketball

Lynnwood defeated Cedarcrest 54-46

Lynnwood scorers: Aniya Hooker 23, Kayla Lorenz 16, Dina Yonas 12, Mataya Canda 3

Cedarcrest scorers: Kat Townley 17, Madelyn Davidson 16, Gracie Mattison 7, Haley Marsh 4, Holly Williams 2

Records (league and overall): Lynnwood 6-4, 8-6; Cedarcrest 1-8, 6-10

Lynnwood next game: District Tournament Opening Round; Monday Feb. 7; Opponent, time and location to be determined

Archbishop Murphy defeated Mountlake Terrace 50-36

Archbishop Murphy leading scorers: Taylor Campbell 12, Taylor Reed 11, Caroline Burns 10

Mountlake Terrace leading scorers: Mya Sheffield 9, Lindsey Ho 8

Records (league and overall): Archbishop Murphy 6-3, 10-6; Mountlake Terrace 5-5, 10-5

Mountlake Terrace next game: District Tournament Opening Round; Tuesday Feb. 8; Opponent, time and location to be determined

Everett defeated Edmonds-Woodway 58-28

Everett leading scorers: Ella Sylvester 18, Mae Washington 14, Emma Larson 9

Edmonds-Woodway leading scorers: Halle Waram 9, Nya Deng 8

Records (league and overall): Everett 5-2, 9-6; Edmonds-Woodway 3-8, 5-13

Edmonds-Woodway next game: District Tournament Opening Round; Tuesday Feb. 8; Opponent, time and location to be determined

— Compiled by Steve Willits