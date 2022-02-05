High school sports roundup for Feb. 4, 2022

Boys Basketball

Big senior night win for the Mavs!! 49-46 over Cascade on a buzzer beater 3FG from Senior Naod Alemu! @HeraldNetPreps @myedmondsnews @LynnwoodToday pic.twitter.com/d4E1S4yWXZ — Meadowdale Basketball (@MeadowdaleBBall) February 5, 2022

Meadowdale defeated Cascade 49-46

Naod Alemu hit a 3-point shot at the buzzer as time expired in the fourth quarter to give Meadowdale its second victory of the season. The game was tied 46-46 with less than two seconds left on the clock when Jaymon Wright threw an inbound pass from half court to Alemu along the left side of the floor. Alemu turned around and fired the game-winning shot. Alemu ended the game with 14 points and was four of seven from behind the 3-point line. Aiden Bloomquist led the Mavericks in scoring with 16 points.

Meadowdale scorers: Aiden Bloomquist 16, Naod Alemu 14, Evik Amy 7, Jaymon Wright 7, Henock Tsegay 5

Cascade scorers: Deviin Gilbert 19, Jackson Nelson 11, Aidan Kopra 10, Abdoulie Cham 4, Andrew Cisneros 2

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 2-10, 2-13; Cascade 7-7, 7-9

Meadowdale next game: vs Everett; Saturday Feb. 5; 7:15 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Cedarcrest defeated Lynnwood 61-54

Cedarcrest leading scorers: Jack Leblanc 18, Isaiah Del Degan 15, Timmy Ojeda-Silva 10

Lynnwood leading scorers: Keegan Williams 12, Bayley Evans 8,

Records (league and overall): Cedarcrest 5-8, 7-9; Lynnwood 0-13, 0-15

Lynnwood next game: at Meadowdale; Monday Feb. 7; 7:15 p.m.

— By Steve Willits